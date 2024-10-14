Tom Izzo: 'I Thought I was Getting Fired' in Second Year as MSU Head Coach
Tom Izzo was able to return to his roots this past weekend, revisiting the place that made him the great coach he is today.
The longtime Michigan State coach, now entering his 30th season at the helm, took his team to Marquette, Michigan, to face his alma mater, Northern Michigan, in an exhibition game on Sunday.
Northern Michigan instilled in Izzo the principles that he uses and values today, one of which is loyalty.
The Spartan legend, who has become an icon in the basketball world, has had opportunities to move on to bigger and better opportunities, but he hasn't taken them. Izzo knows he has a good thing going at Michigan State.
"I had a chance to go to more than a few NBA teams and a couple of other really good college teams, and yet, Michigan State's been good to me," Izzo said after his team's 70-53 victory on Sunday. "And my old boss, Jud Heathcote, used to say, 'A good deal is when it's a good deal for you and a good deal for me.' I do think I've been a good deal for Michigan State. That's an arrogant statement, but I do, because I've been there. I care about it, my family, I got married there, I raised my kids there. I have ownership at Michigan State. So, you know, that was one of the reasons.
Izzo, he has taken his team to eight Final Fours and 26 straight tournament appearances, with a national championship in 2000 to show for it. But there was a time Izzo didn't believe his job was stable.
"But the biggest reason is they've been good to me, too," Izzo said. "I remember it was Year 2 and four or five games in, I thought I was getting fired. The president of the board came up to me and said, don't worry about this, this and this. And I had a meeting with my staff and all the people. And after that, we went like 18-4 and started the ball rolling. Won the Big Ten championship and seems like we've won a few since.
"So, it's just been one of those things. And every day, I work on making sure I'm not complacent. Because I think when you stay somewhere too long, you get complacent. And so, I don't think that's going to happen to me. And if you want to know when I'm going to be done: when they get rid of me or I just wake up and say I'm done. There will be no farewell tours, there will be no this or that. The day that I cheat them out of one cent that they pay me or any time that I should be giving to them, I will be done. And if I'm not, write it. That ain't gonna happen."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.