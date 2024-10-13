WATCH: MSU's Tom Izzo Speaks on 'Superior Dome Showdown'
MARQUETTE, Mich. -- Michigan State coach Tom Izzo wrapped up his homecoming on Sunday with a win in the "Superior Dome Showdown" against his alma mater, Northern Michigan.
It was a special weekend for Izzo and his team, as the longtime Spartans coach was able to show his squad his roots, while also being honored by the Wildcats with his college jersey retirement.
Izzo wasn't too pleased with how the Spartans played, but at the end of the day, the weekend served as yet another "memory-maker" for the Hall-of-Fame coach, and one he ranks highly.
Izzo addressed the media after the win.
You can watch his opening statement below:
Below is the rest of his presser:
Below is a partial transcript of Izzo's opening statement from his presser this past week:
Izzo: "It's a great week for us. It starts tonight, with the Pistons and the Suns here, and two Michigan State guys that are owners. And I look at it a little differently. I look at it as, I think we were a finalist for both [Devin] Booker and [Tyus] Jones, so I don’t know, I might turn the cold showers on for those two guys. But it was great, and I’m really excited to see them. And the Tiger playoff game tomorrow, the state's rocking. And then, we're going to move all the way up to the U.P. and eat some pasties and have some play up there. So I mean, it's going to be, I think, an incredible week. With football being off, big hockey game here, as we know, with Boston College. I think the one thing that's been really important for me my whole career is to do things where there's memory-makers. And I think, we're going to try to take our players down to that Tiger game, and they’re going to be able to see the game. Those are memory-makers. … So, it will be an exciting time for all of us.”
