Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball's Recruiting Gem Gives Update on Injury
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo can breathe easier going into the 2024 season, which is still months away. The Spartans are in Spain to play three exhibition games and, as one might assume, bond as a team with the new season on the horizon.
A positive revelation has come before the trip. Sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg last winter that effectively ended his freshman campaign, gave the media a positive update on the injury.
"Obviously, I still have to rehab every day, still have to be smart, take care of my body," Fears told reporters last week. "But just being able to feel like myself again, move, burst, [be] quick, jump, and be able to go two, three hours with no problem."
Such news is great for a Spartans team that is young but talented in large part due to the incredible recruiting haul Izzo managed from the class of 2023.
Fears was one of the big neon-names of the class, the No. 7-ranked point guard of the class per 247Sports Composite rankings. Fears was not the highest-rated recruit in the class, but 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, found much to love about the point guard's game.
"Fears is a true point guard who has natural charisma and leadership skills," Finkelstein wrote. "He knows how to run a team, has good floor vision and playmaking instincts, particularly in the open court and when playing pick-and-roll. He’s very smart with a lot of tricks up his sleeve, although there are times when he doesn’t always value the ball as much as he showed with USA Basketball. ... He has a playmaking instinct defensively, but again, has times where he can be too risky gambling for steals, rather than sitting down and getting stops. His biggest swing skill is his shooting. He’s a consistent threat with his pull-up, but can jerk his release from behind the three-point line."
Fears will be Izzo's point guard of the foreseeable future, but the burden of success will not just be on Fears' shoulders this season. His fellow classmates will carry just as much pressure.
Xavier Booker was a five-star and the No. 11 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 big man will be expected to perform, as well as fellow blue-chip forward Coen Carr.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
