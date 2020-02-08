Tom Izzo Post Spartans Loss To Michigan In Ann Arbor

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

The #14 Michigan State Spartans came into Ann Arbor today riding a two-game losing streak. They fell to the Michigan Wolverines 77-68, extending their losing streak to three games. The loss takes the men in green’s season record and conference record to 16-8 (8-5).

The Spartans had three players score in double-digits and were led by Xavier Tillman who had a double-double. He had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Cassius Winston had 20 points and Aaron Henry dropped 11.

The men in the green lost the battle of the boards over the Wolverines by a margin of 40-46. The Spartans had a respectable seven turnovers. That stat that was the difference in the game giving the Wolverines a 21-12 advantage was points off the bench.

The Spartan defense allowed UM to shoot 38% from the field and 39% from three.

The Wolverines had the lead in the 40 minutes of the game for 34:29. The Spartans led for :49. In all Tom Izzo played 10 players. Only six of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 10 assists on 21 baskets. The Spartans shot 26% from three, 33% from the field and 83% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Champaign, Illinois at the State Farm Center. They will be taking on the Fighting Illini. It can be seen on ESPN at 9:00 PM (NOON) ET.

