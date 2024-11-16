Tom Izzo Previews MSU's Next Opponent, Bowling Green
The Michigan State Spartans are coming off of a tough loss to Kansas in their recent game, a game where Coach Tom Izzo believed there were some areas that his team could improve on going into the stretch.
While no basketball team will dwell on how they lost for longer than 24 hours, Izzo and his Spartans will need to learn from their mistakes and apply what they have learned to their next game. In this case, against Bowling Green.
Bowling Green will come in with a record of 1-2 in the young season, and sit near the bottom of the standings. The Falcons put up over 100 points in their victory over Taylor University but will be facing a whole different team in the Spartans.
Izzo has nothing but respect for Bowling Green's coach, Todd Simon, and knows that just because they will come into the game under .500, to not take them lightly, even if they aren't Kansas.
"This guy is a good coach, man, he's a really good coach," Izzo told reporters on Thursday. "Where they are different is they have size. At times, they will go with guys who are 6-11, 6-10, 6-10. Then at times, they will go six-seven, 380 pounds, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1, 6 feet. So they have two completely different teams."
The difference that Coach Izzo and the rest of the Spartans will be looking for is to hit more crucial shots in situations where those makes can give you some breathing room instead of having to play catch-up all game, like they had to do against Kansas. You can read Coach Izzo's honest thoughts about the Kansas loss here.
"When you look at a game like that and then look at our practice, I could have thrown up when all of those shots went in," Izzo said when talking about players hitting more shots in practice than the game. "I just said 'What the hell, I only wanted one or two'. But I think that will bold well when the season goes on.
The Spartans will look to take care of business against Bowling Green and fix their problem areas from the last game.
