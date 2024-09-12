Tom Izzo Reveals Just How Big Michigan State's Newest Center's Role Could Be
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo must have liked what he saw from transfer center Szymon Zapala during the Spartans' trip to Poland.
Zapala, who made just 24 starts in 35 games for Longwood last season, had been expected by most to serve as a backup for the Spartans this season, perhaps someone who could be used for his size in key defensive matchups.
It seems, however, that Izzo could have bigger plans for the 7-foot fifth-year.
"Zapala was a kid that didn't play much early, like a lot of big kids," Izzo recently told CBS Sports' Seth Davis. "We've been as impressed with him as anybody. I mean, he could start, and he's seven foot, he can run, he's smart, he's tough. He's from Poland -- even though he's been in the states. We really like him."
Izzo's statement comes as quite a surprise, as Spartan sophomore center Xavier Booker is projected by some to be a first-round pick in next year's NBA Draft. There's, of course, veteran center Carson Cooper, who seems to have taken big strides this offseason.
Izzo is, of course, known to mix up his rotation. Perhaps he just meant Zapala could start SOME games.
The longtime Spartans coach struck gold in the transfer portal this offseason when he added transfer wing Frankie Fidler, a player who has already shown through his consistent performances in Spain that he could very well be Michigan State's top scoring option this season. The anticipation surrounding Fidler has somewhat shadowed Zapala's arrival, but according to Izzo, there's reason to be high on the veteran big man.
Zapala played one season at Longwood after transferring from Utah State, where he averaged just over a point per game. He took a huge leap in his lone season with the Lancers, averaging nearly 10 points per game as he helped lead the program to an NCAA Tournament bid. It would mark the third time Zapala had been to the Big Dance, as he did so twice before with Utah State.
"[Playing in the NCAA Tournament is] an amazing experience some people don't even get to experience once in their life," Zapala told me. "So, I'm excited for this year. Nothing's guaranteed, nothing is given, we've got to fight for it and take it. But we're ready to fight for it because we know what's at stake. So, yeah, I think what is the most exciting is the goal is not just to get there, the goal is to go there and win there and show what Michigan State is about. ... I'm pumped up about it; I can't wait to play."
