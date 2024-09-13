Tom Izzo's Statements on Future Should Have MSU Fans Encouraged
Tom Izzo has had a long, winning history as head coach of Michigan State's men's basketball program.
Some are starting to think it's time for the 69-year-old coach and the program to part ways, but at the end of the day, you simply aren't going to find a coach more fit for his role.
Izzo is one of the longest-tenured coaches remaining in college basketball, but as more and more years with a second national title go by, and the landscape of college athletics continues to change, many have questioned when the Spartan legend will decide to hang up the whistle.
As suggested in his recent interview with CBS Sports' Seth Davis, though, it might not be as soon as some think.
"I talked to Nick Saban, I talked to some people you know, and Roy [Williams] and Mike [Krzyzewski] and everybody [about the idea of retirement]," Izzo told Davis. "And believe it or not, I had hip replacement surgery this year. I actually feel healthier than I did in the last five years. I am 100% ready to go. It will not be age or, hopefully, illness that gets me out of anything.
"No, the state of college sports is a struggle right now, not for you, but for me and for a lot of people, in fact. But no, I feel great. I'm not just saying that recruiting-wise. I mean people, I look at it now, and people say, 'Well, you might not be there.' I mean, they've been telling me that since I interviewed at Atlanta 25 years ago. And I'm still here. I think I've gone against 59 different coaches in the Big 10. And now, when I hit the West Coast out by you, it'll even be more so now my chances of longevity are better than half the coaches, that'll be recruiting against me, saying that."
Izzo seems to be open to any possibility.
"In 35 years, maybe your kids' kids, if they can overcome their heredity, I'll still be recruiting," he said.
For now, Izzo is preparing for his 30th season as Michigan State's head coach, as he leads a squad that he feels very confident in going into the 2024 season.
