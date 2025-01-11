Tom Izzo Sounds Off on Matchup Between Two MSU Hoops Signees
Michigan State's two 2025 basketball signees, four-star forwards Jordan Scott and Cam Ward, are interlinked. Both are around the same size and share similar traits on the court that Spartans head coach Tom Izzo liked enough to consider them top priorities.
Scott, of South Lakes High School in Virginia, will face his future Spartans teammate and Ward's Largo High School of Maryland on Saturday. The Jan. 11 matchup has been highly anticipated since the two signed with Michigan State.
Izzo recently made an appearance on the Monumental Sports Network and spoke about the matchup.
"I'm trying to work that out right now [seeing the matchup between the two]," he said. "It all depends on our schedule. But yeah I am trying to sneak out to watch that game. It's so hard when they're playing against each other. But I think they're such class guys that it'll be a good game it'll be a fun game, it'll be a good game for you guys. For all of the Spartans here at Michigan State and all of our alums ... I know they were pretty excited when we landed those two guys because they looked at it the same way; how they are as players, are they are as people, how they are as students."
Izzo then broke down each prospect's game.
"We're to the point now where we play with kind of a center and four guys that can do a lot of things," Izzo said. "Cam can do a lot of things. As you know, Cam's a lot more physical, he's a little bigger, right? Jordan shoots the daylights out of it. Can they play together? Hell yes. I think they'll be very effective together."
Scott is the No. 51 overall player in the country, per 247Sports. He is the No. 11 small forward in the class and the No. 2 player in Virginia. Ward isn't far behind. He is the No. 53 player in the class, the No. 10 power forward and the No. 2 player in his own home state, Maryland.
Both teams won the state championship last season.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
