Fears, Spartans Set Sights on Injury-Depleted Ducks

Michigan State basketball picked up its first win of its West Coast road trip with an 80–63 victory over the Washington Huskies, who now sit at 10–8 on the season.

Despite the win, Michigan State’s leading scorer Jaxon Kohler struggled to find his rhythm offensively. Kohler finished with a season-low seven points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field and went 0-for-5 from three-point range, marking the first time he failed to make a three-pointer since MSU’s win over Penn State.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts to a play against Indiana during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Kohler struggling, sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. stepped up once again and led the Spartans in scoring. Fears finished with 19 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting from the field while also adding five assists and three steals, continuing his strong stretch of play.

Michigan State’s bench played a major role in the victory as well, outscoring Washington’s bench 31–7. Freshman forwards Jordan Scott and Cam Ward each scored six points, combining to shoot 6-of-10 from the field while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Indiana during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kur Teng led the Spartans’ bench in scoring with 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting. While Teng did not shoot particularly well against Washington, he has embraced his role as the team’s sixth man and continues to provide reliable production off the bench.

With the win, Michigan State now heads south to Eugene to take on a struggling Oregon Ducks team.

Jan 13, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) celebrates a shot and foul with teammate forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Scouting Oregon

Entering the season, Oregon was viewed as a sleeper contender in the Big Ten. With veteran big man Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad returning, the Ducks were predicted by CBS Sports to finish fifth in the conference—one spot ahead of Michigan State.

However, the season has not gone according to plan for Oregon. The Ducks are just 8–10 overall and currently in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State's Cam Ward celebrates after a score and a Northwestern foul during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, with losses to Rutgers, Ohio State, No. 8 Nebraska, and No. 4 Michigan.

Compounding the struggles, Oregon will be without its two best players due to injury. Bittle suffered a lower-body injury during a 90–55 road loss to Nebraska on Jan. 13 and is expected to miss at least a month, according to head coach Dana Altman. Prior to the injury, Bittle was averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Oregon's Nate Bittle leaves the court after the loss to Ohio State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shelstad is also sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a hand injury. Although Shelstad ranked second on the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game, he struggled with efficiency, shooting just 39% from the field.

With both stars unavailable, Oregon has leaned heavily on junior forwards Sean Stewart and Kwame Evans Jr., who combined for 40 points in the Ducks’ loss to Michigan.

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) dribbles as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Christopher Nwuli (11) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With momentum building after a balanced performance against Washington, Michigan State enters its matchup against Oregon in a favorable position. While the Ducks remain dangerous despite their injuries, the Spartans’ depth and improved guard play—particularly from Jeremy Fears Jr.—give MSU a clear opportunity to secure another road win and continue a successful West Coast swing.

