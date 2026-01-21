Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Win Over Oregon
In this story:
Michigan State is coming off a dominant win against Washington in Seattle. Jaxon Kohler didn't have his best game, as he had a season-low seven points. In his place, Jeremy Fears Jr. had another great game with 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field.
Now, the Spartans are taking on Oregon in Eugene and will look to win back to back west coast game. Let's see how social media reacts to the game against the Ducks.
First Half
When both teams main colors are Green, they switch to their secondary colors as MSU wore black and the Ducks would wear yellow. Some fans were not pleased with the jersey selection.
To start the game, Michigan State would get the uperhand with a nice Ugochukwu feed to Cooper down low. Then followed up with a Coen Carr three pointer and a Cooper block. At the first tv timeout, Michigan State is up 11-4 with 15:11 left in the half.
Michigan State would then have a sloppy next three minutes as the spartans would allow the Ducks to come back as they only lead 13-9. the Spartans would have two tournovers and would be forced to take bad shots as Oregon went to a zone defense.
Coen Carr would then hit two straight outside shots witha mid range off a cooper screen, then another three pointer to give him eight points.
Michigan State has been struggling in its half court offense as they have had two shot clock violations in the half.
To end the First half, Michigan State would struggle to get any half court offense. The SPartans would lead the ducks 28-26.
Second Half
Michigan State would be uneventful to start the second half. Coen carr would make a three to give the Spartans a 35-33 lead at the first tv timeout.
After the timeout, Oregon would go on a 5-0 run and take a 38-35 lead.
After going down by two, Trey Fort would help the Spartan take back the lead and get into more of a grove to go up five with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Michigan State fans would travel very far during this west coast road trip as chant of "go green" can be heard through the building. Carson Cooper would also achive a new career high in points with 19 against the Ducks and the Spartans would go up by 16 with under four minutes remaining.
With a great second half scoring the ball, Michigan State now moves to 17-2 on the season and will head back home to host Maryland in East Lansing.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game at Oregon when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW