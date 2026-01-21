Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Win Over Oregon

Michigan State is coming off a dominant win against Washington in Seattle. Jaxon Kohler didn't have his best game, as he had a season-low seven points. In his place, Jeremy Fears Jr. had another great game with 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field.

Now, the Spartans are taking on Oregon in Eugene and will look to win back to back west coast game. Let's see how social media reacts to the game against the Ducks.

First Half

When both teams main colors are Green, they switch to their secondary colors as MSU wore black and the Ducks would wear yellow. Some fans were not pleased with the jersey selection.

This Oregon Michigan State game with the uniforms and court is an assault on the eyes — Eric Dorsey (@EricGDorsey) January 21, 2026

To start the game, Michigan State would get the uperhand with a nice Ugochukwu feed to Cooper down low. Then followed up with a Coen Carr three pointer and a Cooper block. At the first tv timeout, Michigan State is up 11-4 with 15:11 left in the half.

11-4 Michigan State, 14:41 1H. Spartans on a 9-0 run with two more at the line coming up.



Ducks shooting 20% to 71% for MSU. — Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) January 21, 2026

Good start for the boys in green. MSU’s bigs are feasting early #SpartanNation — Jason Sullivan (@JSulli2121) January 21, 2026

Michigan State would then have a sloppy next three minutes as the spartans would allow the Ducks to come back as they only lead 13-9. the Spartans would have two tournovers and would be forced to take bad shots as Oregon went to a zone defense.

Great first 4 minutes followed by a disgusting 4 minutes. Usually it’s the other way around for MSU. Fun! — Nathan (@DrGolfguy) January 21, 2026

Studies need to be done as to how bad MSU teams are against the zone. — Rob Tedd (@Rob_Tedd) January 21, 2026

Coen Carr would then hit two straight outside shots witha mid range off a cooper screen, then another three pointer to give him eight points.

Coen Carr is officially on fire — Jon (@jmframe16) January 21, 2026

His name is Coen Carr — Cassius’s Headband (@headbandCASSIUS) January 21, 2026

Hello Coen Carr! The jump shot is butter tonight — B1G Nordg (@BigNordg) January 21, 2026

Michigan State has been struggling in its half court offense as they have had two shot clock violations in the half.

Michigan State is an eye sore in the halfcourt. My goodness it’s a grind. — Buzz King (@Fieldof76Freak) January 21, 2026

This is absolutely horrible basketball being played by Michigan State — Gundy (@SpartanGundy) January 21, 2026

To end the First half, Michigan State would struggle to get any half court offense. The SPartans would lead the ducks 28-26.

Credit to Oregon's defensive intensity, but my god MSU's half court offense is awful — Brennan (@SpartanLewy) January 21, 2026

What an awful 1st half performance. Game feels like one of those inexplicable MSU January losses incoming. — Nick Rademacher (@CaptainODouls) January 21, 2026

Oregon's defense forced the fourth shot clock violation against Michigan State in the first half. This arena should be bumping. You hope the Duck fans in here come ready to be engaged for the 2nd half. It's like they all assumed the Ducks would lay over and die. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 21, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State would be uneventful to start the second half. Coen carr would make a three to give the Spartans a 35-33 lead at the first tv timeout.

Ummm good thing Coen Carr is hitting jump shots tonight. Michigan State would be in some serious trouble if not. — Brandon Champion: You Don't Work Hard (@BrandonthaChamp) January 21, 2026

After the timeout, Oregon would go on a 5-0 run and take a 38-35 lead.

Michigan State looking like dookie — MB (@AverageSavageMB) January 21, 2026

Oregon looks like the sharper and tougher team tonight. Just an unusual game from Michigan State, who needs to wake up soon. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) January 21, 2026

After going down by two, Trey Fort would help the Spartan take back the lead and get into more of a grove to go up five with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Trey fort will be a key piece to this MSU team come March — Doakes (@jamesdoakes35) January 21, 2026

Trey Fort legacy game — Chad Farthouse (Jaxon Kohler Enjoyer) (@farthousechad97) January 21, 2026

Michigan State fans would travel very far during this west coast road trip as chant of "go green" can be heard through the building. Carson Cooper would also achive a new career high in points with 19 against the Ducks and the Spartans would go up by 16 with under four minutes remaining.

MSU fan noise taking over MKA.



Something has to be done. — Jacen Miller (@jacenmiller) January 21, 2026

The Carson cooper game — Pranav (@teddybear0015) January 21, 2026

Carson Cooper is Elite — Jox (@WorldOfJox) January 21, 2026

With a great second half scoring the ball, Michigan State now moves to 17-2 on the season and will head back home to host Maryland in East Lansing.

Once again Michigan State runs a Big Ten opponent out of their own gym in the second half. — Michigan State Hoops (@michsthoops) January 21, 2026

Michigan State is 16/24 this half?? — Nick Foster (@NickFoster23) January 21, 2026

