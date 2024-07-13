Tom Izzo Will Still be the Key Factor in Michigan State Basketball's Potential Success
When you look at all the Michigan State men's basketball teams that have gone on deep NCAA Tournament runs under Tom Izzo's reign, you think of the great players they all had.
Whether it be Zach Randolph, Mateen Cleaves, Jason Richardson, Maurice Ager, Kalin Lucas, Dramond Green, Travis Trice, Denzel Valentine, Branden Dawson, Cassius Winston or Xavier Tillman, all these Final Four teams were led by some of the best players in all of college basketball.
But at the end of the day, the success comes down to the coach.
Michigan State sophomore guard Gehrig Normand said that Coach Izzo is the difference between good teams and greatness.
"Just listening to everything he has to say and just learning from him," Normand said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday. "I mean, he's done it before. He's done it a lot, and he's won a lot. He knows what it takes, and I think, us as a team, understanding it takes a lot for him to understand. So, I think we have a good perspective on everything, and we're hitting the ground running. So, it's really fun right now."
Normand said it best. He knows the greatness that is guiding him and the rest of the program, and he trusts his iconic coach.
Whether or not you believe Izzo is the coach he once was, you can't ignore the fact that when it comes to winning, he knows as well as anyone what it takes. Izzo is the straw that stirs the drink that is Michigan State men's basketball. The program's success starts and ends with him.
Izzo has led teams of varying levels of talent to the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament, from No. 1 seeds to No. 7. So if you're already counting out this current roster, just remember that any team is capable of defying the odds as long as Izzo is around.
