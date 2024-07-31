Top Michigan State Women's Basketball Target Talks Recruitment
Ashlyn Koupal is one of the top women's college basketball players in the country.
ESPN has Koupal ranked 20th on their top 60 ranking.
Koupal is a 6-foot-2 wing from Wagner High School in Wagner, South Dakota, who can spread the floor as well as beat anyone to the rim.
"I’m pretty versatile," Koupal told On3’s Talia Goodman. “If I have a big guarding me, I can spread the floor and play outside. If I have a smaller girl on me, I can go inside.”
Koupal has taken visits to Michigan State, Nebraska, Creighton, Utah, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and Michigan, with planned visits to North Carolina and Duke in the future. Clearly, Koupal is one of the top players in the country and is sought after by many major programs
“Coaching is a huge thing for me,” Koupal said. “Just getting to build a relationship with the coaches, because those are the people you’re going to be around for the next four years of your life. Also, seeing how the team interacts with each other and getting a feel for who you’re going to be around. Style of play is a big thing too. I’d like to play in a motion offense, just a team who plays fast and shoots lots of threes.”
In regards to Koupal's visit to Michigan State, there was only positivity coming from her about the environment that has been created by Spartans women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick.
“I didn’t really know what to expect when we went to Michigan State," Koupal said. "We stepped on campus and I really liked it. Everything was so nice and everyone was really welcoming. The coaches were really nice. Their player development is also really good. It’s cool to see how hard they push their players and want what’s best for their players. It was a lot of fun.”
Fralick has been exceeding expectations since becoming the head coach of the women's basketball team last year. If Fralick is able to land Koupal, that would be a major win as she has the potential to be an instant contributor here freshman year.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.