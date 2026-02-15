3 Things to Watch in MSU Women's Rematch at Michigan

Michigan State women's basketball is in search of another statement win as its regular season is nearing its end.

The 13th-ranked Spartans are in Ann Arbor to take on their arch-rival, No. 7 Michigan, on Sunday (4 p.m. ET, FS1). MSU is seeking some revenge in this one, as it lost the first meeting of the season to the Wolverines, falling 94-91 in overtime on Feb. 1.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick communicates with players during the third quarter against Maryland on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One big thing for Michigan State is locking up a top-4 seed in March Madness. In the women's tournament, that would allow it to host the first two rounds in East Lansing before perhaps heading off to Fort Worth, Texas or Sacramento, Calif. for the Sweet 16/Elite Eight. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme projected MSU as a 3 seed, as of his most recent update on Friday.

A win over Michigan on the road would perhaps make the Spartans a lock to get that home-court advantage in March Madness, but it will definitely not come easy. Here are a few things to watch in this one:

Status of Rashunda Jones

Michigan State's Rashunda Jones shoots a free throw against Michigan during the third quarter on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injuries have been a bit of a problem for MSU this season. The Spartans have only had Theryn Hallock (13.3 points per game last year) for eight contests this year, and she hasn't played since Dec. 28. Michigan State is also going to be without forward Isaline Alexander for the season of the season; she contributed nearly 10 points a game in 13 appearances this season.

Now, the status of starting guard Rashunda Jones is in question. She has averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this season, but exited the game against No. 2 UCLA late after a Bruins player accidentally fell over Jones while she was on the ground and essentially sat on her back. Head coach Robyn Fralick didn't give any specific update after the game about if her injury would sideline her for any games.

Can MSU Grab a Lead and Hold it?

Michigan State's Grace VanSlooten, left, slaps hands with Marah Dykstra after a play against Maryland during the second quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the frustrating parts about the loss to Michigan a few weeks ago is that it felt like Michigan State was only behind one or two possessions the entire time. The Wolverines led for nearly 31 minutes of game time, but never led by more than eight. There were 17 lead changes during this first meeting, but the most MSU ever got out ahead by was a mere four-point cushion in the first quarter.

The Spartans are going to have to try and grab a lead, hold it, and then build on it. Much easier said than done against a team as good as UM, though.

Michigan's Elite Backcourt

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Olivia Olson (1) defends against Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Michigan also has three guards who can give it buckets on any given night. It starts with Olivia Olson, who averages 18.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and dropped 23 in the first meeting at MSU. Then there's Syla Swords, who averages 14.1 points. Last, but not least, is Mila Holloway, who puts up 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per game --- she had a career-high 26 against the Spartans earlier this year.

Stopping all three of them is nearly impossible, but Michigan State allowed all three to surpass their season averages two weeks ago. If the Spartans want a win here, that can't happen this time.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick calls out to players during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

