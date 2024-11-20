WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Tom Izzo Said After Win Over Samford
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State was given all it could handle when it hosted Samford on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs were a gritty team that never went away, but the Spartans did what they could to hold them off, ultimately downing the visitors 83-75.
As was the case with Michigan State's other three wins so far this season, there were pros and cons. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed them when he spoke to the media after the victory.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Wow. Those of you that I did talk to, a few of you, I didn't lie to you. That game was everything I thought it would be and a little bit more. I felt at the end that it was an incredible team win. I mean, everybody got a rebound -- I think, except Kur [Teng]. I was mad at him for not getting one in 9 seconds. But we had different heroes, and our crowd was one of them. ... I thought our crowd, when Coen [Carr] made a couple of those plays, really got us back in it, too. But as I look at this thing, we struggled. Jeremy [Fears Jr.] struggled early. He's still not where [he needs] to be, and it's just going to take a little more time. I didn't think our bigs played as good tonight as they've played, yet they all made some big plays at certain times. Jaden Akins, after a rocky start, played very well and made some big plays. I mean, how do you go from a 25-point swing in 7 minutes? I mean, that's encouraging, I guess. Tre Holloman did a lot of really good things, and yet shot it terribly, but nine assists, -- he had five turnovers, and that was a problem, but he did defend pretty well. Carson Cooper, Coop was -- I thought their big guys played well, and usually Coop as good a defender as we can. But probably other than Jaden, the star of the game, for me, was Xavier Booker, 10 minutes, he made that big 3, he made the tip in, and then he came back with that rolling hook. So, he's going to play more and more and more, but it is hard when we're playing small. And we were getting driven, and we had to get Coen to play at the 4 a lot. That was the only reason. Now, we'll start playing guys in regular size again. It's been hard with some of these preseason games. And I thought Jase Richardson was phenomenal. He just looked comfortable to me, and it's going to take me a little time to understand him. It's going to take him a little time to understand things. But he [is] very smooth and doesn't panic. And did a hell of a job."
