WATCH: Michigan State G Jase Richardson Evaluates First Season So Far, Looks Ahead
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 12 Michigan State men's basketball is a team with a perfect blend of experience and youth.
Even so, for those with less experience, they haven't seen to be fazed this season, as every player who has seen meaningful minutes has carried themselves well so far, which is a huge factor in the success this squad has had.
Freshman guard Jase Richardson has been playing like he's been in college basketball for years and is proving to be a player who will surely be a star for this program some day.
Richardson discussed his freshman campaign so far while looking ahead when he addressed the media on Monday. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference following his team's victory over Northwestern on Sunday:
Izzo: "What a strange game. I was concerned about the quick turnaround. I thought my staff did a great job again getting us prepared. The players were phenomenal as far as the prep for the game, and then, we had some plane problems yesterday; didn't shoot and all the things you normally do, so a little adversity, and I thought we handled it pretty well. We came out to play maybe our best half of basketball against a team that everybody talks about them being 1-2 [in conference], and they play that Iowa game 100 times and they win it 99, it just happened. And they lost two games that I think they deserved to win and three and be 3-1 besides 1-3. ... They're struggling a little bit like we did. [Ty] Berry's a good player, and when our shooters were not shooting, it really affects the whole game. But [Nick] Martinelli and [Brooks] Barnhizer, I mean, we put a lot into those two guys. And they're really good players and really tough kids. And God, as a fan, I love to watch them. But we did what we had to do, we didn't play as good the second half; I think they had something to do with it, and I think we had something to do with it. But this is a big road win for us right now. I think any road win is a big win, but against a quality team, and playing pretty good three-quarters of the game."
