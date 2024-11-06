WATCH: Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. Reflects on First Official Game Back
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. had a long road to recovery after suffering a gun shot wound last December.
But Fears is back, and now, he's the starting point guard for the Spartans.
Fears did his part from a playmaking standpoint to help his team come away victorious in its season opener against Monmouth on Monday, having dished out eight assists. He added 3 points and also got a block on defense.
Fears addressed the media on Tuesday, reflecting on Monday's game.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "A year ago, we were 0-1, and now, we're 1-0, so I guess there's some positive things here. And actually, a lot of them I am reminded by my good friend Doug Herner who always says '[If] the ball doesn't go in the hole, nothing looks good.' I mean, the ball didn't go in the hold, and we had 23 assists and we shot 49%. So, there were some positives. One of our biggest fears was the way Jaden [Akins] had been shooting and playing, and Jaden looked like every bit the senior he should be, and he was. He took the ball to the basket. He got nine rebounds, 23 points, he had five assists, he had one turnover in 26 or 7 minutes. So, his running on the break is what we were complaining about. And he vowed he was going to do a better job. And he did do a better job. So, I was really happy for him. Some of our new guys, Frankie [Fidler], struggled a little bit, even missed some free throws, which he's dynamite at, but got 9 points. ... I thought our 3s that we had -- we took 18, I thought 15 of them were great shots, and Book [Xavier Booker] and [Frankie] Fiddler, and even Jaden was 1-for-4 from the 3. Tre Holloman has been shooting the ball really well. Now, he never got into the game because he was in foul trouble. I thought the guy that's been playing the best was Jaxon [Kohler], and he just struggled tonight. He just couldn't keep his hands on the ball, and I don't know why; he hasn't done that all summer. And maybe the couple of stars, you know, Coen [Carr], and I thought Jase Richardson for a freshman -- not only played well, but he played with a purpose. He he has a great basketball IQ, so when we were struggling there, we put him and Jeremy [Fears Jr.] together. I thought that really helped us. I thought that's when Akins played well and and Cohen, some at the 3, some at the 4, did some nice things. So we rebounded OK. Turnovers, we had 13, but we had 11 going in the last couple of minutes, playing a lot of people, that's something we have to get used to each other a little bit."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.