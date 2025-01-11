WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reflects on Win Over Washington, Looks Ahead to Northwestern
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State has been taking care of business in the Big Ten, most recently having dominated Washington at home on Thursday in what was its fourth conference win of the season, eighth victory in a row and 13th overall.
The Spartans are undefeated in conference play -- they and Michigan are the only teams that have yet to lose a Big Ten game this season.
Michigan State will look to keep that going when it heads on the road to take on Northwestern in Evansville, Illinois, on Sunday.
Spartans coach Tom izzo addressed the media on Friday, revisiting the victory over Washington and looking ahead to Northwestern.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference that followed Thursday's contest:
Izzo: "Well, when you have a game like that, it's hard to even know what to say except -- that was Matt Larson that said it walking up the steps -- I hope every media person, every alum, every student and every fan, appreciates the specialness we have here. The alumni reunions that we have every year are incredible, but for that many former Izzone members to come back over 20 and 30 years was special. Special for me, I think special for my team. And I almost felt sorry for Washington; I mean, they probably thought they were coming in here and there’d be no students. And that group was so good and so fired up; there was no entitlement, none of them left, none of them transferred. They were unbelievable. And I could have stayed there for a half hour after and thanked each and every one of them. But in all the things that happen, please appreciate that this place is different. It’s different. You can say it about places all over -- this place is damn different. And I'm just thankful for them, I'm thankful for our marketing people, I'm thankful for our Izzone coach and I'm thankful for all the people that put in the work to get this thing done. I don't want to make it bigger than the game, but for Tom Izzo, it's bigger than the game. And when Matt said it to me walking up the steps, I thought it was special."
