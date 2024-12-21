WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Speaks After Win Over FAU
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State once again did not play its best against a much inferior opponent but was able to still ultimately win by more than 15 points.
The Spartans bested Florida Atlantic, 86-69, on Saturday, defending their home floor and remaining undefeated at the Breslin Center so far this season.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, of course, had his concerns, but he had his positive takeaways as well when he addressed the media after the victory.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "Man, nothing's easy. I really like that team. We said it on film. We actually did a pretty good job on a couple guys. [Baba] Miller, one. The big kid inside got in some foul trouble, did a decent job with him. I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr. ] did a hell of a job on [Leland] Walker. I really like Walker, too. But Miller is a good player. We did not do a good job on [Tre] Carroll. He was really good. And I think he is really good. I think that team has a chance to win a lot of games. This will probably be a good test for us. It wasn't good when you're going home for Christmas, because there was a couple sleepless nights on these guys. I told some of you I thought they were good. And yet, we started out the second half 4-of-17. Missed a gazillion layups -- putbacks for Szymon [Zapala] and Jax [Jaxon Kohler], of all people. And they really -- 4-of-17, I don't know how we. I'm trying to figure out how we scored 86 points. But again, we shot pretty well from the free throw line. We offensive rebounded, we didn't turn it over too much. I mean, it was a good win for us; I didn't like the way it was played at all the time. I thought we got stagnant with the ball. But I was really impressed with Jeremy. And Coen [Carr] will probably never shoot another 3, so he can leave the history of Michigan State -- it will be 100%. ... I appreciate our fans appreciating him. And you saw our players. Last time I saw an eruption like that was when Steven [Izzo] hit a shot. That was pretty cool. I think that tells you a lot about how they feel about each other. And that was really important to me and, I think, to our coaching staff. So, Coen, no doubt, was the star of the game. Jaden came around the second half and did some good things."
