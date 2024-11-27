What MSU's Loss to Memphis Tells Us
The Michigan State Spartans lost to the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday by the final score of 71-63. While the loss is the second of the season, the defeat may have taught MSU fans what to expect from their squad for the next games going forward this season.
MSU did not play poorly by any sense of the word but just did not have enough crucial points to get itself back in the game. The defense struggled early, allowing many open 3s to land their targets. But at the end of the game Memphis just proved why they are an undefeated team.
Memphis has a key standout player in each crucial part of the game, whereas MSU was hoping to find their mojo on the offense. PJ Haggarty for the Tigers was the best rebounder of the game, snagging nine rebounds. MSU's rebound leader was junior forward Jaxon Kohler, who racked up eight.
Besides Kohler, though, when the shots went up, no one was there to get the rebounds. Therefore, the ball ended up in the possession of Memphis more than MSU would have liked. That is a piece of the Spartans game they will look to improve on during the course of the season.
We also learned that MSU may have a legitimate shooter in freshman guard Jase Richardson. Richardson led MSU with 18 points, another fabulous performance for the freshman. He has also been able to put up double-digit points for MSU in three straight games.
The Spartans also have taught fans that they have some very talented players coming off of the bench. Besides Richardson, who came off the bench, sophomore forward Coen Carr and junior guard Tre Holloman are players who can blossom into minute eaters for the future of MSU basketball.
The shots at the goal were ultimately what was holding the Spartans back, ending the game with less than a 45% success rate compared to Memphis' 47.3%. Their shots at the basket, even at the free-throw line, will need to improve. The team is not close to perfect, but it is still a talented crew.
MSU will turn its attention to Minnesota after a few day's rest in search of keeping the victories climbing to keep pace with the rest of the Big Ten Conference.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.