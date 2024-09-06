What You Need to Know About Michigan State's 'Midnight Madness' Change
Michigan State men's and women's basketball are changing up the time for their annual "Midnight Madness" this year.
In an effort for fans to be able to watch the Spartans' football team's matchup with Oregon, slated for 9 p.m., the event, which is set for Friday, Oct. 4, at the Breslin Center, will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6. To compare, the event started at 9:30 p.m. last year.
While this change steers away from tradition, it allows fans to be able to celebrate their beloved Spartans on the gridiron during what will be the thick of the football season, against a very formidable new Big Ten foe.
"I’m really excited to get our season started and for Michigan State Madness,” Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo said, per a release. “It’s a new format for our programs and I think the setup will get our students engaged, and by starting a bit earlier, it will be even more family friendly. Once we’re done at the Breslin Center, every Spartan fan can get home in time for the football game.”
It makes sense that Izzo is all on board for this schedule change, as the longtime Spartans coach has made it known many times how big of a football fan he is -- the new football building was dedicated in his name, after all.
Izzo's squad was bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season and will be looking to get back to making a deep run in the Big Dance this coming season.
Michigan State women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick, who enters the second year leading her program, will be experiencing just her second "Midnight Madness."
“Michigan State Madness is one of those nights that gets you excited for the start of the season,” Fralick said. “Going into my second season as the head coach at Michigan State, I am really looking forward to this event. It will be great to see families, kids and students participating and making the Breslin Center rock. We can’t wait to see everyone there!”
Fralick's team turned in its best season (record-wise) since its 2015-16 campaign in her first year as head coach, going 22-9, with a 12-6 record in conference play.
Admission for "Michigan State Madness" will be free.
