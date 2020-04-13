Where is Michigan State Basketball in the Way-To-Early Top 25?

East Lansing, MI—Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have a lot of holes to fill on their roster for next season. When this past campaign came crashing down with the COVID-19 pandemic, it robbed the three-time Big Ten Conference champions of a chance to return to the Final Four.

Some of those questions include:

Can sophomore guard Mark “Rocket” Watts continue his upward climb and fill the shoes of Cassius Winston while still improving his game

Will Xavier Tillman remain in the NBA Draft or return to East Lansing to lead Tom Izzo’s 2020-2021 team?

Can Mady Sissoko the 6”10” 235-pound big man and 2020 freshman leap to college and become a support player for Tillman if he returns, or steps up and into the starting lineup should he go?

Can freshman A.J. Hoggard from Wayne, Pennsylvania, via Huntington Prep step up to back up Watts at point guard or possibly even garner significant minutes to allow Watts to return to his natural shooting guard spot?

Will McDonald’s All American Joshua Langford return to form and return to play another season, or make the jump to the NBA?

Will the Spartans add some critical pieces to the puzzle via transfer?

All of those are legitimate questions for the Spartans. But every team has them. My colleague Jeremy Woo with Sports Illustrated releases the way-to-early college basketball 2020-2021 rankings.

