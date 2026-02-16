Where MSU Slid in Rankings Following Loss at Wisconsin
In this story:
Michigan State has been struggling lately.
The latest loss for the Spartans (20-5 overall, 10-4 Big Ten) was the most lopsided the program has seen in nearly four calendar years. Wisconsin, unranked at the time, essentially shot MSU out of the gym last Friday night, hitting 15 threes in a 92-71 loss.
When the new AP Poll was released on Monday afternoon, Michigan State ended up dropping five spots from 10th in the country to No. 15. The Badgers ended up jumping up to 24th in the country after beating both MSU and then-No. 8 Illinois in the same week.
The Spartans have been ranked in every single AP Poll this season, starting the year 22nd in the preseason rankings. Michigan State had been ranked in the top 10 in eight of the last 10 weeks, though. Being 15th in the country is the lowest the team has been since the Nov. 17 poll.
MSU's Week Ahead
UCLA
One of the best things a team that has had some recent struggles can get is a nice, little homestand. Michigan State is back in action on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET, Peacock) against UCLA (17-8, 9-5). The Bruins were within two at halftime against now-No. 1 Michigan, but got dominated during the final 20 minutes and ended up losing by 30.
The big storyline will be the return of former Spartan Xavier Booker, who transferred to Westwood this past offseason. Booker was a former five-star recruit who never really worked out at MSU, averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds on 11.2 minutes per game across two seasons with the green and white. Booker has shown some improvement this season, now averaging 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from deep this season as a starter.
Ohio State
Michigan State will also end the week against Ohio State on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Buckeyes currently stand at 16-9 overall and 8-6 against conference opponents. They're also firmly on the bubble, considered to be on the outside looking in entering the week, with an opportunity against 24th-ranked Wisconsin coming up on Tuesday as well.
The big player to know is senior guard Bruce Thornton, who has been at OSU for his entire career. He's already been an All-Big Ten player twice, and he'll likely be one again. Thornton has averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's ranking when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika