Where MSU Slid in Rankings Following Loss at Wisconsin

Michigan State has been struggling lately.

The latest loss for the Spartans (20-5 overall, 10-4 Big Ten) was the most lopsided the program has seen in nearly four calendar years. Wisconsin, unranked at the time, essentially shot MSU out of the gym last Friday night, hitting 15 threes in a 92-71 loss .

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on before the game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the new AP Poll was released on Monday afternoon, Michigan State ended up dropping five spots from 10th in the country to No. 15. The Badgers ended up jumping up to 24th in the country after beating both MSU and then-No. 8 Illinois in the same week.

The Spartans have been ranked in every single AP Poll this season, starting the year 22nd in the preseason rankings. Michigan State had been ranked in the top 10 in eight of the last 10 weeks, though. Being 15th in the country is the lowest the team has been since the Nov. 17 poll.

MSU's Week Ahead

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) is defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) and center Daniel Jacobsen (12) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA

One of the best things a team that has had some recent struggles can get is a nice, little homestand. Michigan State is back in action on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET, Peacock) against UCLA (17-8, 9-5). The Bruins were within two at halftime against now-No. 1 Michigan, but got dominated during the final 20 minutes and ended up losing by 30.

The big storyline will be the return of former Spartan Xavier Booker, who transferred to Westwood this past offseason. Booker was a former five-star recruit who never really worked out at MSU, averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds on 11.2 minutes per game across two seasons with the green and white. Booker has shown some improvement this season, now averaging 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from deep this season as a starter.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) scrambles for a loose ball beside USC Trojans forward Kam Woods (13) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 11, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State

Michigan State will also end the week against Ohio State on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Buckeyes currently stand at 16-9 overall and 8-6 against conference opponents. They're also firmly on the bubble, considered to be on the outside looking in entering the week, with an opportunity against 24th-ranked Wisconsin coming up on Tuesday as well.

The big player to know is senior guard Bruce Thornton, who has been at OSU for his entire career. He's already been an All-Big Ten player twice, and he'll likely be one again. Thornton has averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season.

Jan 30, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's ranking when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW