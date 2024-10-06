Xavier Booker Learned From Former Spartan Center This Offseason
Michigan State basketball prides itself in the alumni it has produced and how involved they continue to be in the program after moving on to the next level.
The Spartans recently held their annual "Grind Week" a week when alumni come back to campus to work out with the team. For the players, it's not only a chance to learn from those who have gone on to the professional level, but also remind themselves that that could be their own future as well.
It does [creep in my mind] for me," said Spartan big man Xavier Booker when I talked to him at Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Thursday, "kind of just hearing their stories about the NBA, and kind of just hearing their stories coming up as players. And I got to talk with Jaren [Jackson Jr.] this summer, kind of just hearing his story and kind of just learn more about him. And it kind of inspires me, in a way, to ultimately get to that level. So, I know it's going to take a lot of hard work and patience to get there, but hopefully I get there one day."
Jackson played just one season for the Green and White, but it was a memorable one, nonetheless. The highly-touted center came in and averaged 20 points per game, 10.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and a conference-leading 3.0 blocks. He earned high recognition as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Rookie of the Year.
Booker has the potential to reach those same heights in Year 2 with the Spartans.
"When we had open gyms, I definitely spent a lot of time watching [Jackson] -- I was playing against him, obviously -- but when I wasn't playing, I watched him, how he played, how he just does everything on the court," Jackson told our Michael France. "So, I definitely took notes from him."
Like Jackson, Booker came in as a five-star center. While he didn't have the freshman campaign Jackson did, he may just have the same ceiling.
Jackson has gone on to have a very successful six seasons in the NBA so far. He's led the league in total blocks twice, been selected to two All-Defensive teams and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
Jackson was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.
