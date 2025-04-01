MSU Veteran G Enters Transfer Portal
Michigan State junior guard Tre Holloman has entered the transfer portal, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
A Michigan State spokesperson has since confirmed the news.
Holloman was a co-captain for the Spartans, and a vital piece in Michigan State’s run to the Elite Eight, playing 23 minutes per game, averaging 9.1 points per game and 3.7 assists.
The junior was at the center of some of the biggest moments in college basketball this season, with his half-court shot to beat the buzzer on the road against Maryland, and the altercation on the Spartans’ logo on senior day against Michigan.
Holloman did sacrifice some playing time to come off of the bench on 21 occasions for the Spartans, after making the starting lineup 16 times during the regular season.
The Minneapolis native improved his stats in every major category over every season he was at Michigan State, making improvements this season, becoming one of the best two-way guards in the Big Ten.
The 6-foot-2 guard played 108 games over three seasons for the Spartans, averaging 5.6 points and 2.4 assists per game.
With Michigan State senior guard Jaden Akins departing and freshman guard Jase Richardson potentially leaving for the NBA Draft, Holloman was in line to receive a much bigger role next season with the Spartans.
In the Elite Eight matchup against Auburn, Holloman struggled. The guard was shut down by the Tigers, scoring just two points while shooting 0-for-10 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in 21 minutes off of the bench. Holloman was very emotional after the loss, as the Spartans’ season had ended.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo will now most likely have to be active in the portal to fill the veteran leadership and talent at the guard position that Holloman provided on both ends of the court.
Along with Holloman, Spartans’ redshirt freshman guard Gehrig Normand has also entered the transfer portal after two seasons, per college basketball insider Chris Wash. He made 13 appearances for the Spartans, only seeing the court for 26 minutes of playing time.
With the landscape of college basketball, it is likely that even more Michigan State players explore their options in the transfer portal this offseason.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HEREand also make sure to join our community group, Go Green Go WhiteWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.