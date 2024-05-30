Xavier Booker Worked Out With Former Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr.
Coming out of high school, Xavier Booker was a five star recruit on most recruiting sites like On3 and 247sports. On 247sports he was ranked as the 11th-best prospect, and on On3, Booker was ranked 17.
This past season didn't go the way that the team and fans had hoped for. Many thought with the talent that Booker has, he could be a potential starter for Tom Izzo. Instead, Booker came off the bench and didn't get many minutes until the end of the season.
But all signs are pointing to Booker having a breakout sophomore campaign.
Recently, Booker was in the gym working out with former Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson posted a video from the workout on his Instagram story. Booker was compared to Jackson coming out of high school, as they had the same measurables.
Booker has now gained much-needed weight during the offseason, as he now weighs in at 245 pounds. Booker working out with a former Spartan like Jackson will help him with his development and also help with his defense, as Jackson is one of the best defenders in the NBA and Booker still needs to improve on that side of the ball.
Booker played in 27 games last season, averaging just 9.2 minutes per game, 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.
Jackson won the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in what was his fifth season in the league. He comes off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged a career-best 32.2 minutes per game and 22.5 points per game while starting in all 66 games he appeared in.
