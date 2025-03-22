MSU's Izzo Plays Comedian Again With Comment on Pitino Family
After Michigan State's first-round win over 15-seeded Bryant on Friday night, there was no time for celebration for the Spartans. The team immediately turned their attention to their second-round matchup against the 10-seeded New Mexico Lobos.
New Mexico came to Cleveland as a 10-seed matched up with a tough Marquette team. The Lobos were able to defeat the Golden Eagles by a score of 75-66 to advance to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
New Mexico is led by Richard Pitino, son of current St. John's coach Rick Pitino. Richard Pitino is still a familiar face on the other bench as the Spartans know him well from his time at Minnesota. Pitino departed Minnesota for New Mexico in 2021.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo spoke on the familiarity and the Pitino family as a whole when he addressed the media after Michigan State's win on Friday.
"Well, I was a good friend of Richard's when he was there [Minnesota} because he went through some tough times that I thought were unfair, if I was to be honest with you," Izzo said. "But he's done a hell of a job down there.
"I've talked to him a couple times periodically. I do know a little bit about the guard [Donovan Dent]. I do know a little bit about their team since I did spend a couple nights watching them along with Marquette. Tonight is when we'll really dive into it."
Izzo noted that this is another tough matchup for the Spartans, thanks in part to their size and physicality.
"Good coach, another team that -- this team has some size inside," Izzo said. "This team had size everywhere. It's a good team, and I think they beat a very good Marquette team. Shaka is a good friend, and those guys played hard as hell, too.
"So, when we break down the film, I'm sure we're going to find out that Dent is a hell of a player, he gets in the paint. I think he had a few more turnovers than he normally has tonight, but he makes things happen, and the big kid inside is good. That's a good team. They beat UCLA, they beat USC, those teams beat us.
"I know Richard, and I know Rick. Damn family's ruining my life here."
Rick Pitino bested Izzo in the 2012 Sweet 16 when No. 4-seeded Louisville bounced a No. 1-seeded Michigan State team.
