B1G Blood Drive: How to Get a Free MSU T-Shirt
The Big Ten, Michigan State, and the conference's 17 other institutions are having a friendly competition to see which fanbase will donate the most blood. A winning school will be announced at the Big Ten Championship Game for football on Dec. 6, with that university set to receive $1 million "for student or community health."
As of Monday night, according to the Big Ten's leaderboard, MSU is in seventh at 3,350 blood donors. Wisconsin holds a slim lead for first, with 11,577. Nebraska is in second at 11,545.
People have until Dec. 5 to donate blood if they wish to participate in the Big Ten's competition, which is in partnership with pharmaceutical company Abbott and is meant to "tackle the national shortage" of blood.
How to Receive Your Free T-Shirt
The first step is pretty simple: give blood. It doesn't necessarily have to be at any specific place, but you can search up different places where you can donate blood RIGHT HERE.
Secondly, you have to either upload proof of that donation or text DONATE to 222688 (ABBOTT). That proof can be a photo of yourself immediately after donating, or a digital form or email from the blood center. The website also asks not to include any personal health data or information within the upload.
Following that, the Big Ten says to "watch your inbox like it's game day" and that it'll send an email with instructions on how to claim the free t-shirt (pictured above for MSU fans) from Homefield.
Once all the necessary information is filled out, the t-shirt can be delivered to your shipping address. Once it arrives, it's free for one to enjoy as they please.
Why the Blood Drive is Necessary
There's already a real shortage of blood that is available for use at hospitals around the United States. Young people, especially, are not donating enough, and a lot of hospitals only have enough blood to last them two days, according to the Big Ten's website. Blood also only has a shelf life of 42 days, meaning that it is in constant demand and that it is essentially never a bad time to donate.
Also, according to the Big Ten, one blood donation could potentially save up to three lives. Assuming that, the conference claims that the ongoing friendly competition has already saved nearly 200,000 lives. Michigan State's donations have been enough to save around 10,000 people.
