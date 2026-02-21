MSU to Host 4-Star Florida DL Prospect on Spring Visit
Michigan State football is getting an intriguing prospect on campus next month.
Four-star Booker (Fla.) defensive lineman Maleek Lee will be visiting MSU on March 20-21, he confirmed to Spartan Nation. Lee ranks 258th overall in the class of 2027 on the Rivals Industry Rankings, which also places him 31st among defensive linemen and 26th among all players from Florida.
"What stands out most is the relationship piece," Lee said. "Coaches and the staff have been consistent and honest with me from the start. It feels like they truly believe in my potential and have a clear plan for my development."
Lee is a highly sought-after prospect. He also has visits set for Kansas (March 6-8), USC and UCLA (both March 12), and then also Miami (FL) (March 28). He took an unofficial visit to Ohio State last fall, also holding offers from several other Power Four schools.
The Spartans' defensive line coach, Winston DeLattiboudere III, is the major player in this recruitment so far. DeLattiboudere has been one of Michigan State's hardest-working recruiters on the trail so far, seemingly reaching out to more prospects every day. Recruits have responded favorably to DeLattiboudere thus far, including Lee.
"Coach Debo has been real consistent with me," Lee said about DeLattiboudere. "He’s easy to talk to and keeps it honest, which I respect a lot. He’s passionate about what he does and you can tell he truly cares about his players on and off the field."
When you turn on Lee's tape, it's easy to see why he's considered a four-star prospect. He has a unique blend of effort, explosiveness, athleticism, and size that coaches are sure to love. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Lee probably projects to be an interior defensive lineman.
What also stands out is that Lee gets a lot of his tackles by being able to grab the ball-carrier by the hip and swing him around, showing that he's pretty adept at wrapping up whomever he is chasing. Lee also has shown off an impressive swim move that has gotten him into opposing backfields pretty quickly.
Getting Lee will be a challenge with all the other schools that are interested, but it's worth the effort from Michigan State. He has the tools and the motor to become a quality starter at the Big Ten level.
The defensive line has not been good enough in recent years at MSU under previous regimes; finding a way to get Lee to East Lansing would be a huge step in the right direction.
