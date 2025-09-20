Breaking Down Key Factors for a Michigan State Win vs. USC
The Michigan State Spartans hope to be 4-0 after tonight’s late showdown against the USC Trojans.
MSU has not faced USC since 1990, so seeing these two historic programs go at it again should be fun for both fan bases.
The Spartans have not been 4-0 under Jonathan Smith yet, and if he can reach that point, MSU should be in a great position to make a bowl game for the first time in four seasons.
The Trojans pose a threat to the Spartans, and they are easily the best team Smith’s squad has faced in the early going. How can MSU defeat its Big Ten foes and remain undefeated?
Let’s break down the three keys to victory for the Spartans.
Starting fast
This game has a chance to be high-scoring, and MSU cannot fall behind.
The Spartan offense looks vastly improved this season after it struggled for most of the 2024 campaign. However, they are facing arguably the best offense in college football, led by Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava.
MSU must score on as many early possessions as possible because if it isn’t, you can guarantee that USC will be. It will be nearly impossible for the Spartans to come back if they do not slow down the Trojans’ offense.
Pressuring the QB
The Spartans have struggled to get after the quarterback through the first three games, and they won’t be so lucky if they don’t pressure Maiava.
The UNLV transfer has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season, throwing for nearly 1,000 yards and not turning the ball over. If he has a clean pocket all night, he will slice up the Spartan secondary and put points on the board.
Joe Rossi’s defense must find some way to get into the backfield and make life difficult for Maiava. MSU cannot win otherwise.
Limiting explosive plays
MSU’s secondary struggled against Boston College, allowing multiple big plays through the air that allowed the Eagles to score 40 points.
While the Spartans punched back and won that game, USC’s offense is far better than BC’s. Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are capable of creating explosive plays, so the Spartans must slow them down.
If Lemon and Lane are getting open all game, MSU has little chance to emerge victorious.
