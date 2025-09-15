Get to Know MSU's Opponent's QB, Jayden Maiava
The Michigan State Spartans will take on the USC Trojans in a late-night, classic Big Ten matchup next week.
Big Ten games often kick off at 11 p.m. Eastern time, just like we’ve all known and loved in conference play. MSU fans will want to drink a few energy drinks or take a nap or two to stay up for this one.
USC has been off to an excellent start this season, as the Trojans are 3-0 and have one of the best offenses in college football. The Spartans’ defense has struggled this season, and facing the Trojans’ offense now comes at a bad time.
USC is led by Jayden Maiava, who has had a great start to the season. He has taken command of the starting QB job and engineered an elite offense.
So, what should Spartan fans know about the star Trojan quarterback?
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava
Maiava was a four-star quarterback coming out of Liberty High School in Henderson, NV. He started his college football career at UNLV.
In his lone season with the Rebels, Maiava completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He entered the transfer portal after the season and made his way to the Trojans.
He did not play much last season, as Miller Moss was USC’s starting quarterback. However, he had 169 pass attempts late in the season.
Maiava was the Trojans’ unquestioned starter entering this season, and he has delivered impressive results. He has thrown 70 passes for 989 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Big Ten in passing yards.
Maiava is an excellent processor with a strong arm, and the Spartans will have to be diligent when preparing for him. MSU has struggled to stop teams through the air, so Maiava will be the biggest test of the season for this Spartan squad.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s group has dealt with tough quarterbacks this season, but Maiava will be the toughest test of all. Maiava, along with all the Trojans’ explosive receiving options, poses a major threat to MSU’s unblemished record.
MSU has not been good defensively in the last few weeks, but a good game against Maiava and USC would get things back on track for this group.
