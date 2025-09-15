Get to Know MSU's Next Opponent's HC, Lincoln Riley
The Michigan State Spartans will face the USC Trojans this Saturday, making their first trip west to face the new Big Ten opponent.
This is the ninth meeting between these two teams all-time, and the next win will put either the Spartans or Trojans ahead in the series, which is currently tied, 4-4.
Spartan fans will have to stay up late to watch this matchup that begins at 11 PM Eastern time, the latest kickoff for an MSU game since the team went west to face Arizona State in 2018.
MSU has never beaten USC on the road, so if it wins this game, it will be its first road victory over the Trojans in the two teams’ historic program history. Will the Spartans make it happen?
If they want to pull off an impressive road win, Jonathan Smith will have to out-coach Lincoln Riley, who has engineered an incredible offense.
What should MSU fans know about the Trojans’ lead man?
USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley
Riley is 84-24 in his head coaching career after a successful stint as Bob Stoops’s offensive coordinator at Oklahoma. When Stoops retired, Riley took over as the head coach.
The Sooners had an excellent offense with Riley leading the way, winning four Big 12 Championships and making three College Football Playoff appearances.
After an incredible run at Oklahoma, Riley took the USC head coaching job after the Trojans moved on from Clay Helton. The school reportedly gave him a 10-year, $110 million contract to lead the program.
The Trojans have gotten progressively worse record-wise under Riley, starting off 11-3 in 2022, but dropping to 8-5 in 2023 and 7-6 in 2024. He is looking to turn things around in 2025, as many USC fans are calling for his job.
He has done that to start this season, as the Trojans are 3-0 with one of the best offenses in college football. USC ranks No. 1 in the nation in total offense and second in scoring offense.
The Spartans have struggled to stop teams on the defensive side of the ball in the last two games, and the Trojans will be their biggest test of the season.
MSU must rise to the occasion and slow down Riley’s offense to hand him his first loss of the season.
