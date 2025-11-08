Breaking Down Leading Spartan DE at Bye Week
Michigan State defensive end Jalen Thompson has long been relied upon as a key contributor on the defensive line.
He emerged as a true freshman in 2023, posting two sacks and showing flashes of becoming a positive player for the Spartans. He earned a big role in Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi's group in 2024, holding down one of the starting defensive end spots.
He did not record a sack in 2024, but he has bounced back this season with two more. He has also been relied upon to be a stabilizing force for the defensive line.
As MSU reaches its second bye week, let's break down how Thompson has played in his junior season.
Jalen Thompson's 2025 season
Thompson has posted a career-high 23 total tackles, five and a half for loss, one pass defended, and two sacks. Despite the numbers not looking favorable, he has done a good job defending the run.
The numbers do not jump off the page, but Rossi does not often turn him loose as a pass-rusher. Counting stats are also not the best way to determine how good a defensive end is.
Being a run defender has been his specialty as a Spartan defensive end, as teams do not run to his side of the field.
The one area of concern with Thompson is the fact that the defensive line as a whole has struggled, and the staff has relied on him to be a leader for that group. Some blame falls on one of the more experienced defensive linemen on the team, as things have not improved on that side of the ball.
The season is winding down, and it would be beneficial for Thompson to show off more of his pass-rush moves. If he shows he can get after the quarterback at a more consistent level, the coaching staff will feel better about him heading into his final season of eligibility.
Thompson unlocking another level of play would help the Spartans as they try to turn things around and make a bowl game. That feels improbable, but if he is playing well and disrupting things, he gives the team a fighting chance.
