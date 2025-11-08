Spartan Nation

Breaking Down Leading Spartan DE at Bye Week

How has Michigan State defensive end Jalen Thompson played throughout the 2025 season?

Carter Landis

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, right, celebrates his tackle for a safety against Western Michigan during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, right, celebrates his tackle for a safety against Western Michigan during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State defensive end Jalen Thompson has long been relied upon as a key contributor on the defensive line.

He emerged as a true freshman in 2023, posting two sacks and showing flashes of becoming a positive player for the Spartans. He earned a big role in Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi's group in 2024, holding down one of the starting defensive end spots.

He did not record a sack in 2024, but he has bounced back this season with two more. He has also been relied upon to be a stabilizing force for the defensive line.

As MSU reaches its second bye week, let's break down how Thompson has played in his junior season.

Jalen Thompson's 2025 season

Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele, bottom, and Jalen Thompson, top, tackle Boston College's Dylan Lonergan during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson has posted a career-high 23 total tackles, five and a half for loss, one pass defended, and two sacks. Despite the numbers not looking favorable, he has done a good job defending the run.

The numbers do not jump off the page, but Rossi does not often turn him loose as a pass-rusher. Counting stats are also not the best way to determine how good a defensive end is.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Being a run defender has been his specialty as a Spartan defensive end, as teams do not run to his side of the field.

The one area of concern with Thompson is the fact that the defensive line as a whole has struggled, and the staff has relied on him to be a leader for that group. Some blame falls on one of the more experienced defensive linemen on the team, as things have not improved on that side of the ball.

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson dressed in street clothes looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The season is winding down, and it would be beneficial for Thompson to show off more of his pass-rush moves. If he shows he can get after the quarterback at a more consistent level, the coaching staff will feel better about him heading into his final season of eligibility.

Thompson unlocking another level of play would help the Spartans as they try to turn things around and make a bowl game. That feels improbable, but if he is playing well and disrupting things, he gives the team a fighting chance.

