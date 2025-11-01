Positive Stats Surrounding Michigan State's Defense
The Michigan State Spartans have been considerably poor on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
MSU has allowed the most points per game in the Big Ten at 32.5, and the team has struggled to stop the run or bother receivers through the air. The team’s pass-rush has been bad, too.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi has not been able to pull the right strings to make MSU an effective defense, although he tried last week against Michigan. Overall, this is one of the worst Spartan defenses in recent memory.
It has not all been bad for the Spartans this season, as there have been a few bright spots on defense. But where have they been?
Let’s break down some of the positive elements of the MSU defense.
Jordan Hall’s big season
The junior linebacker took last year’s demotion in stride and bounced back as a leader this year.
Hall leads the team in tackles with 60 and also has two sacks and an interception. He has stabilized the middle of the Spartan defense and has constantly been around the football.
If MSU can get Hall back for another year, it will maintain a high level of linebacker play. He has arguably been the team’s best player this season.
Jalen Thompson’s resurgence
After not recording a sack last season, the junior defensive end has two on the year and has been much better as a pass-rusher.
The team needed Thompson to step up as a leader, and while the defense has struggled overall, he has played well when defending the pass. His run defense has not been stellar, but he has the tools to improve.
If Thompson can continue to get after the quarterback, he will change the entire dynamic of the defense.
Malcolm Bell’s coverage
The UConn transfer has been an excellent addition for Rossi’s defense.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bell has a 76.2 coverage grade, the highest on the team among cornerbacks. He has allowed only nine receptions through eight games this season.
Bell does not have any eligibility after this season, so he has just a few more games to make an impact for this Spartan defense. He will do that if he continues to play at a high level.
