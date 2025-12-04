How Spartans Can Slow Down Duke Star Cam Boozer

The Michigan State Spartans face another difficult non-conference game this Saturday, as the Duke Blue Devils come to the Breslin Center.

Duke last came to East Lansing in 2019, as Draymond Green had his No. 23 jersey retired. The Blue Devils beat the Spartans, leaving the home crowd feeling sour with an 87-75 victory.

MSU has beaten Duke just twice in the last 15 seasons, so Tom Izzo’s team will go for a third at home. Both teams are playing excellent basketball right now and are among the best in the country.

The Blue Devils once again feature one of the best rosters in college basketball, headlined by superstar freshman forward Cameron Boozer. Son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, the future NBA Draft lottery pick will pose major problems for the Spartan defense.

How can the Spartans slow down Boozer and pick up another major non-conference victory? Let’s see what Izzo may have up his sleeve.

How to slow down Cameron Boozer

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo calls out to the team during the first half against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is not much Boozer cannot do on a basketball court. He is 6-foot-9 and weighs 250 pounds, and he is averaging 23.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Boozer’s physical presence has overwhelmed his opponents. He scored 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Arkansas on Thanksgiving, doing much of his damage around the basket and at the free-throw line.

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots over Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

He also scored 29 points and grabbed six rebounds against defending national champion Florida, once again thriving inside the paint. He shot 21 shots inside the three-point arc but also attempted nine shots from deep.

While he will almost certainly find ways to impact the game, Izzo and the Spartans can limit his effectiveness and build a lead of their own. The Spartans should try to keep Boozer away from the basket and force him to take more jump shots from outside.

Boy, that’s easier said than done, isn’t it?

John Calipari and Todd Golden tried to do that, but Boozer still found his way to the rim and scored in bunches to help the Blue Devils win those games. However, Izzo has seen talented players like Boozer before, and he will know what he wants his players to do.

It will be crucial for MSU to get freshman Cam Ward back for this game, as he will bring intensity to defending Boozer. The Spartans may want to consider doubling Boozer with Ward and a big man like Carson Cooper .

Michigan State's Cam Ward dunks against Arkansas during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Boozer sees one-on-one opportunities around the basket, he will exploit them and make Saturday difficult for the Spartans. But if he is settling for jumpers, MSU will have a chance.

