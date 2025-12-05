How Michigan State’s Kur Teng Performed in His Latest Start

Michigan State has begun its season perfectly with an 8-0 record after defeating Iowa in dominant fashion, the final score being 71-52.

The game saw the team without one of their biggest stars in Cam Ward , who has been an immense piece for the game but could not play due to a minor wrist injury, and he will be back against the team's next opponent, Duke.

Michigan State's Cam Ward dunks against San Jose State during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, with Ward down and out for the time being, somebody has to take over, and the man who stepped up was Kur Teng, who moved back into the starting lineup.

His play did not necessarily go as many would have thought it would, being the starter, with things being somewhat underwhelming; however, statistics prove a case for Teng that he still did quite well as a starter, whether it be rebounds, assists, or points.

How Kur Teng Did With Rebounds Against Iowa

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tavion Banks (6) shpts in the first half against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) and Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

While one may assume that Teng had a major increase in playing time as a starter, he only ended up having 16 minutes on the court compared to the 13 that he had against North Carolina off the bench in his most recent appearance.

The subtle change in playing time is reflected in his rebounds, for he only had three across the game, just the same as against the Tar Heels.

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Corey Caulker (5) passes the ball guarded by Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He, of course, is not expected to be the biggest rebounder of the team, as players like Jaxon Kohler take over that role, but Teng is still expected to play a role in it, and the same applies to assists.

How Kur Teng Did With Assists Against Iowa

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) splits the Iowa Hawkeyes defense during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Teng saw a similar situation with his assist numbers, only having an extra three minutes on the court compared to his last game, and he ended the game with just one.

He also only had one against the Tarheels, but he did more than just indirectly score through assists; he also took stock to get points himself when helping his team win.

How Kur Teng Scored Against Iowa

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Iowa during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first actual statistical change with Teng comes in his scoring, because he had one more point against the Hawkeyes than he did against North Carolina, seeing his output increased from six points to seven.

It could be argued that with three extra minutes, he should have gotten more, but he still saw improvement, and that is all that can be hoped for.

Michigan State's Kur Teng scores against San Jose State during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kur Teng saw subtle improvement as a starter with only a bit of extra playing time to work with, but he still played a role in the team's win against Iowa, and he gave part of what has made fans very satisfied with the team.