How Michigan State’s Kur Teng Performed in His Latest Start
In this story:
Michigan State has begun its season perfectly with an 8-0 record after defeating Iowa in dominant fashion, the final score being 71-52.
The game saw the team without one of their biggest stars in Cam Ward, who has been an immense piece for the game but could not play due to a minor wrist injury, and he will be back against the team's next opponent, Duke.
However, with Ward down and out for the time being, somebody has to take over, and the man who stepped up was Kur Teng, who moved back into the starting lineup.
His play did not necessarily go as many would have thought it would, being the starter, with things being somewhat underwhelming; however, statistics prove a case for Teng that he still did quite well as a starter, whether it be rebounds, assists, or points.
How Kur Teng Did With Rebounds Against Iowa
- While one may assume that Teng had a major increase in playing time as a starter, he only ended up having 16 minutes on the court compared to the 13 that he had against North Carolina off the bench in his most recent appearance.
- The subtle change in playing time is reflected in his rebounds, for he only had three across the game, just the same as against the Tar Heels.
- He, of course, is not expected to be the biggest rebounder of the team, as players like Jaxon Kohler take over that role, but Teng is still expected to play a role in it, and the same applies to assists.
How Kur Teng Did With Assists Against Iowa
- Teng saw a similar situation with his assist numbers, only having an extra three minutes on the court compared to his last game, and he ended the game with just one.
- He also only had one against the Tarheels, but he did more than just indirectly score through assists; he also took stock to get points himself when helping his team win.
How Kur Teng Scored Against Iowa
- The first actual statistical change with Teng comes in his scoring, because he had one more point against the Hawkeyes than he did against North Carolina, seeing his output increased from six points to seven.
- It could be argued that with three extra minutes, he should have gotten more, but he still saw improvement, and that is all that can be hoped for.
Kur Teng saw subtle improvement as a starter with only a bit of extra playing time to work with, but he still played a role in the team's win against Iowa, and he gave part of what has made fans very satisfied with the team.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's Kur Teng when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.