Where MSU Transfer Guard Trey Fort Brings Most Value This Season
The Michigan State Spartans lost several key contributors on the hardwood this offseason.
It is a large reason why many media outlets are not projecting Tom Izzo’s squad to make much noise in the Big Ten this upcoming season. They expect the losses of Jase Richardson, Tre Holloman, and Jaden Akins to have a serious impact.
However, those media outlets have been proven foolish by Izzo in the past, and he will look to claim another conference title, just like last season, when no one expected him to.
Before that happens, though, Izzo needed to find replacements for the guards he lost. He found one in Samford transfer Trey Fort.
The sixth-year college player has made a few stops in his career, including UT-Martin, Mississippi State, and last season with the Bulldogs. He has averaged 9.5 points per game on 43 percent from the floor in those seasons.
What will Izzo get in Fort that will make him valuable to this basketball team?
Shooting
It is well-known how poorly the Spartans shot the ball from three-point range last season. MSU was one of the worst teams in the country from beyond the arc.
Fort, a career 37 percent three-point shooter, should provide an immediate spark for this squad. Teams will be forced to respect the Spartans from deep because he can knock down shots consistently.
By having a respectable outside shooter, the MSU offense opens up more possibilities for the rest of the players on the floor. Jeremy Fears Jr. can penetrate the rim with less defensive attention, while Coen Carr can catch more lobs cutting backdoor.
Leadership
Fort has been around the block, so his advice and leadership will go a long way for the young guards on the Spartan roster.
One of those players is Kur Teng, a sophomore who will have a more defined role as a two-guard this upcoming season. Fort can help him learn the ropes and teach him how to tackle the details of being a college player.
MSU landed an impressive basketball player and person in Fort, and his shooting and expertise will be more valuable to the roster than many fans realize.
He could end up being one of the key players in a deep MSU tournament run.
