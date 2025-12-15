Cam Ward Shows Improvement Despite Nagging Wrist Injury

Michigan State took a commanding victory against Penn State, one that put their record to an amazing 9-1 and showed improvement from many players after their loss against Duke.

While many of the bigger names like Divine Ugochukwu , who deserves the praise he got for a nearly perfect game, or Kur Teng , who was draining shots much more than before.

However, Cam Ward, one of the Spartan's most electric young players, showed some of the biggest improvement the second week off of a wrist injury he sustained against Iowa.

So how did he improve compared to his game against Duke, and when will be his next opportunity to get major time on the court?

The Improvement Of Cam Ward Against Penn State

Whenever a player has their time on the court diminished, especially in such a vast margin of half of their playing time, their numbers are bound to go down.

This should have been the case for Ward in theory, as when he played against Duke, he had 10 minutes on the hardwood for one assist and no points.

However, against the Nittany Lions, he had only five minutes to play, yet he instead matched his assists with one and even got a bucket, going from zero to two points.

This may seem like a small improvement, but with much less time to play with a wrist that won't stop coming back to torment, this is quite big.

In fact, at this pace of improvement, specifically with how head coach Tom Izzo has been treating the situation, Ward will be poised to have a big game sooner rather than later.

When Cam Ward Will Have A Chance To Shine Again

The Spartans will be having three more games before the new year, against Toledo, Oakland, and Cornell respectively.

Each of these match-ups should be softer than the mini gauntlet the Spartans faced to start the season, and in all three of them there is much potential for players deep in the bench to get playing time.

Even though Ward is not deep in the bench, his wrist puts him in that range, hence his minimal playing time recently, so he will be with that group in getting back on the court.

Therefore, if there will be any time for Ward to start getting big playing time soon it will be against Toledo, Oakland, or Cornell.

Ward was on track to be great, and with the values that Izzo is teaching into him he is still on that track, and he has shown improvement following his injury.

