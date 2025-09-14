Other CFB Results Don't Express Optimism for Michigan State
Michigan State's 41-24 victory over Youngstown State already wasn't inspiring a ton of optimism, but the play of the Spartans' first two opponents isn't making the Spartans look very good, either.
Here's how Western Michigan and Boston College fared in Week 3.
No. 9 Illinois 38, Western Michigan 0
It might be a little bit unfair to compare Michigan State to an Illinois program that has cracked the top 10, but the Fighting Illini took care of things against WMU better than MSU.
The game was actually semi-competitive at the half --- Illinois led 10-0 --- but unlike the Spartans, the Illini looked a lot better in the second half, scoring 14 points in both the third and fourth quarters to win 38-0.
Of course, Illinois' defense was able to pitch a shutout to match Michigan State's, but the Spartan defense didn't look as sharp in Week 3 as it did in Week 1.
The Spartans don't face Illinois this year, but seeing fellow Big Ten teams beating an identical opponent in a more dominant fashion isn't going to help the team's standing within the conference.
Stanford 30, Boston College 20
This is the real concern. Michigan State was a play or two away from dropping a home game last week to Boston College, ultimately winning 42-40 in double overtime.
BC had a 17-6 lead at one point in this game, but Stanford went on a 24-3 run to finish the game and win the ACC conference opener for both teams.
Now for the tough part: Stanford is bad. Not just ACC bad, just bad. The Cardinal were 0-2 entering Saturday with a 23-20 loss at Hawai'i and a 27-3 dud against BYU.
What it means
Still, being able to find a way to get wins and ultimately go 3-0 during non-conference play is still a positive sign for Michigan State. The team should absolutely not care what WMU and Boston College do for the rest of the season; all the focus should be on the future.
Everyone else has the liberty to take a look at MSU's past opponents, though. Given how those two opponents have fared since facing the Spartans --- with Western Michigan now 0-3 and BC at 1-2 --- it certainly appears that Michigan State's non-conference schedule isn't as difficult as it seemed before the season.
With Boston College in particular, if the Eagles truly are a below-average ACC team, Michigan State letting that game reach double OT really isn't a great sign with Big Ten play nearing.
