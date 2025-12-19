MSU Football Formally Announces Multiple New Hirings

The first spots of Pat Fitzgerald's staff at Michigan State have now officially been filled.

On Thursday, MSU formally announced that the Spartans had hired Max Bullough to be the team's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach and Joel Welsh to be the program's new head strength and conditioning coach. They also officially announced that Joe Rossi would return as defensive coordinator and James Adams would be returning as safeties coach.

On Max Bullough

Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough screams in a drill during a practice Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. | MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bullough's triumphant return has been the biggest news of Fitzgerald's so far. He had previously been coaching the linebackers at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish reach the national championship game last season, but is now returning to his alma mater. Bullough had also been a graduate assistant at Nick Saban's Alabama, where he also helped coach the linebackers and tallied a 37-4 record over three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

As a player at MSU, Bullough was a two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection in 2012 and 2013. He appeared in 53 total games as a Spartan, where he made 299 total tackles, which ranks 19th in program history.

"Max Bullough embodies Spartan toughness,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “I coached against him when he led some of the best defenses in school history at Michigan State under Mark Dantonio, and he has continued to showcase his football knowledge by coaching at some of the best programs in the country after his NFL playing career. He will undoubtedly inspire our players to play with maximum effort. I’m excited to start working with Max and we welcome him back to East Lansing.”

On Joel Welsh

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

One underrated part of any team's staff is the person in charge of the strength and conditioning staff. Not only does this person need to do what he can to make sure the players are as strong as possible and ready for Big Ten action so they can stay healthy, but they also are a part of setting the team's culture.

Michigan State turned to Joel Welsh for that job. He's been in charge of the strength and conditioning programs at Delaware State (2017-19) and Central Michigan (2019-24), most recently being the Chippewas' associate athletic director for sport performance. He was also an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Iowa from 2012-16.

“Our program will be modeled on player development, and it became abundantly clear after researching and talking with coaches in the profession that Joel was the right person to lead us in strength and conditioning,” Fitzgerald said. “With his background, he has the pedigree and plan that will give our players the best opportunity to succeed on Saturdays.”

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU football's recent hirings when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW