Michigan State Gets Shaky Win Over Youngstown State, 41-24
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State was able to improve to 3-0 on the season by picking up a 41-24 victory over Youngstown State, but the Spartans have much to improve on after a game against an inferior FCS opponent.
What also didn't help is that several key Spartans missed portions of the game due to injury. Nick Marsh didn't play in the second half and offensive guard Luka Vincic, running back Makhi Frazier and some others went down during the contest.
MSU also struggled to run the ball with its running backs, as well. The offensive line definitely seemed to do better in pass pro than it did on run plays. Aidan Chiles had 76 rushing yards to lead the team in that category.
Below is a full, written account of the game.
First Half
Youngstown State started the game with the ball, and the Penguins made the possession count. They weren't off-schedule often during the drive, and that got them into the red zone. Michigan State was able to stop YSU there, as the Penguins could only settle for three.
MSU also moved the ball on its opening drive. The Spartans faced a fourth-and-8 just outside field goal range at one point, and Aidan Chiles scrambled for 10 to keep the drive alive. A couple plays later, wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. got an end-around and had the blocks he needed to run it in for a touchdown that made it 7-3, Michigan State.
Michigan State's defense did a lot better on the second drive, forcing the Penguins to punt it away right at the beginning of the second quarter after just three offensive plays.
The Spartans then had another methodical touchdown drive that spanned 12 plays, 87 yards and had 6:37 time of possession. Makhi Frazier finished off the drive on a run from inside the 2-yard line. Tight end Jack Velling also had a few big catches during the possession.
YSU had a very quick response, though. On the second play of the ensuing drive, running back Jaden Gilbert flashed a 66-yard run that got the Penguins down to the 1-yard line. He finished off the drive shortly thereafter and got Youngstown State right back into the game.
Michigan State got the ball past midfield again on their third drive, but a penalty got the Spartans off-schedule, and eventually the team turned it over on downs on a fourth-and-3 from the YSU 41.
The Penguins were driving again and were nearing field goal range, but safety Armorion Smith jumped in front of a pass to force a turnover and get his first interception as a Spartan.
MSU quickly drove down the field before halftime and got to the 1-yard line, but the team didn't get set before spiking the ball, resulting in a penalty and only avoiding a 10-second runoff because it still had one timeout. Martin Connington made a 24-yard field goal as the half expired, instead.
Second Half
Both defenses settled in to begin the third quarter, as both teams went three-and-out to start the second half.
Omari Kelly changed that in a blink for the Spartans, taking a punt return 83 yards to the YSU 4-yard line. Brandon Tullis ran in the touchdown on the very next play to extend MSU's advantage to 24-10.
MSU's defense then generated a second consecutive three-and-out to give the offense the ball back. The Spartans promptly moved the ball again, with Chiles finding Michael Masunas for a 28-yard touchdown that made Michigan State's lead 21.
Still, the Penguins had a response ready. YSU had fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line and had no choice but to go for it. Quarterback Beau Brungard was able to find RK Dandridge for the score to cut MSU's lead to 14 with 1:17 to go in the third.
Then, Chiles' pass on the opening play of MSU's next drive got tipped and picked off by YSU's Cameron Cunningham.
The turnover didn't cost Michigan State anything, though. MSU's defense got off the field immediately and YSU's Andrew Lastovka missed a 37-yard field goal attempt.
With the break, MSU's offense kept moving the ball down the field. The Spartans were not able to punch it into the endzone this time though, and settled for a 27-yard field goal from Connington that made it 34-17.
Still, the Spartan defense couldn't settle in. Youngstown State went on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to reach the endzone again and make it 34-24.
MSU's offense continued to hum, as well. Just after the two-minute timeout, Elijah Tau-Tolliver found daylight and ran in his first touchdown as a Spartan from 22 yards out to make it 41-24, Michigan State.
Notable Performances for MSU
QB Aidan Chiles: 22-for-29, 270 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT | 8 carries, 76 rushing yards
WR Nick Marsh: 6 rec, 94 yards
TE Jack Velling: 6 rec, 70 yards
WR Omari Kelly: 4 rec, 49 yards | 83-yard punt return
LB Wayne Matthews III: 10 tackles (4 solo)
