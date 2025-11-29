How High is Michigan State Basketball's Ceiling
The Michigan State Spartans are riding high this college basketball season.
Tom Izzo’s team is 7-0 after another impressive non-conference win, this time against the North Carolina Tar Heels. MSU has also convincingly defeated Arkansas and Kentucky.
The Spartans are No. 11 in the AP rankings, but that will improve when the new rankings come out next week. Izzo’s Spartans have once again established themselves as one of the best teams in the nation.
The way this team is playing has fans considering: how high is this team’s ceiling? What is MSU capable of this season?
It’s hard not to picture the Spartans as a real national championship contender.
The ceiling for Michigan State
Izzo’s Final Four teams are built in similar ways: tough defense, effort on the glass, freshman contributors, and a point guard who is an extension of Izzo on the court.
MSU has all those things, and not to mention, this team is much better at shooting the three-ball than last year’s team that made the Elite Eight.
Izzo has eight Final Fours in his head coaching career, the most out of any active coach and the fifth-most of all time. It doesn’t hurt to have him on the sideline during a deep NCAA Tournament run.
Looking around the college basketball landscape, there aren't many great-to-elite teams. The national championship is up for grabs, especially considering last year’s champion, the Florida Gators, does not look as dominant as they did at times last season.
That is a perfect opportunity for the Spartans to grab the mantle, especially if they beat Duke next weekend. The Blue Devils beat the Razorbacks on Thursday night in an entertaining back-and-forth game.
The Spartans must find a way to slow down dominant forward Cameron Boozer, who scored 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
If MSU can defeat Duke at the Breslin Center on Saturday, the ceiling is incredibly high for this team. Big Ten play has not even started yet, but the Spartans should have incredible confidence heading into conference play.
There stands one of the toughest opponents MSU will play this season, however: the Michigan Wolverines.
Dusty May’s squad looks incredibly tough right now, blowing out strong non-conference opponents Auburn and Gonzaga in the Players Era Festival. The games between the Spartans and Wolverines will be some of the best across college basketball this season.
Spartan fans shouldn’t buy Final Four tickets yet, but the team looks good enough right now to merit consideration.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how high Michigan State's ceiling is when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.