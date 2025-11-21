Spartan Nation

Dick Vitale Fired Up After MSU's Dominant Win Over Kentucky

One sports broadcaster, who often covers MSU, was very pleased with MSU's win against Kentucky.

Nathan Berry

Broadcaster Dick Vitale grew up in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 69j1ck04 / NorthJersey.com file
After a dominant 83-66 win against the #12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, many prominent MSU alumni and other iconic faces took to Social Media to express their praise.

While the biggest name may have been Magic Johnson, who spoke out on multiple occasions, another had similar comments and would be just as recognizable to Spartan fans, not from having played at MSU but from speaking for them.

Feb 1, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This person is the iconic sports broadcaster Dick Vitale, who has covered the Spartans for many years and is a good friend of Head Coach Tom Izzo.

What Dick Vitale Said:

Mar 15, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale slaps hands with fans prior to the SEC Conference Championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

TEAM of the NIGHT- MICHIGAN ST as they dominated 83-66! Ton Izzo had to be pleased with his Spartans' victory!

Dick Vitale's importance to MSU, and the weight of his comment, is dived into more historical depth down below.

Dick Vitale's Importance To MSU

Apr 7, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; College basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale before the championship game of the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Mens Division I Championship tournament between the Connecticut Huskies and Kentucky Wildcats at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • Every sports broadcaster will find a team that they enjoy at one point or another and stick with that team through thick and thin.
  • For Vitale that team was the Spartans, even though with the team having Tom Izzo as the Head Coach the good years were long and the bad ones very short.
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sports broadcaster Dick Vitale arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
  • He has been a broadcaster since 1979, and as the number of games he covered grew, his time with the Spartans did as well.
  • During that time, he has also grown very good relations with Izzo, and when the Spartans play, he is sure to keep an eye on them.
Mar 6, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo (left) and ESPN host Dick Vitale talk prior to a game at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images
  • He, of course, is not obligated to praise the team for its successes, whether big or small, so every bit of compliment from him has been earned by the team.

What Vitale's Comment Means For MSU

Apr 2, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Sports broadcaster Dick Vitale poses for a photo with fans prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2016 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
  • While there could be many statistics for why Vitale is very pleased with the Spartans' win, there is only one huge conclusion to draw from it: the team is headed in the right direction.
  • Amidst many doubts, especially after the Spartans narrowly edged out the Arkansas Razorbacks, the dominance was exactly what the team needed for a confidence boost.
Feb 1, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale interacts with the crowd during the second half of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
  • That and the fact that out of the entire country, where a multitude of teams had a great game, the Spartans caught Vitale's eye enough for him to post about, regardless of the prior connections, should spell excitement for Spartan Nation.
Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Basketball commentator Dick Vitale waves in appreciation of a standing ovation given in recognition of his return to the broadcast booth during a game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UCLA Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
  • After all, if names such as his paired with legendary Alumni like Magic Johnson, are praising the Spartans for their success, then the team is doing something right and is set for a great season.

Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.