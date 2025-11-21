Dick Vitale Fired Up After MSU's Dominant Win Over Kentucky
After a dominant 83-66 win against the #12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, many prominent MSU alumni and other iconic faces took to Social Media to express their praise.
While the biggest name may have been Magic Johnson, who spoke out on multiple occasions, another had similar comments and would be just as recognizable to Spartan fans, not from having played at MSU but from speaking for them.
This person is the iconic sports broadcaster Dick Vitale, who has covered the Spartans for many years and is a good friend of Head Coach Tom Izzo.
What Dick Vitale Said:
TEAM of the NIGHT- MICHIGAN ST as they dominated 83-66! Ton Izzo had to be pleased with his Spartans' victory!
Dick Vitale's importance to MSU, and the weight of his comment, is dived into more historical depth down below.
Dick Vitale's Importance To MSU
- Every sports broadcaster will find a team that they enjoy at one point or another and stick with that team through thick and thin.
- For Vitale that team was the Spartans, even though with the team having Tom Izzo as the Head Coach the good years were long and the bad ones very short.
- He has been a broadcaster since 1979, and as the number of games he covered grew, his time with the Spartans did as well.
- During that time, he has also grown very good relations with Izzo, and when the Spartans play, he is sure to keep an eye on them.
- He, of course, is not obligated to praise the team for its successes, whether big or small, so every bit of compliment from him has been earned by the team.
What Vitale's Comment Means For MSU
- While there could be many statistics for why Vitale is very pleased with the Spartans' win, there is only one huge conclusion to draw from it: the team is headed in the right direction.
- Amidst many doubts, especially after the Spartans narrowly edged out the Arkansas Razorbacks, the dominance was exactly what the team needed for a confidence boost.
- That and the fact that out of the entire country, where a multitude of teams had a great game, the Spartans caught Vitale's eye enough for him to post about, regardless of the prior connections, should spell excitement for Spartan Nation.
- After all, if names such as his paired with legendary Alumni like Magic Johnson, are praising the Spartans for their success, then the team is doing something right and is set for a great season.
