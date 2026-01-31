Spartan Nation Reacts to Michigan State's Loss to Michigan

Michigan State is coming off a great comeback victory on the road against Rutgers. Traveling back home, the Spartans will take on in-state rival Michigan, which just beat No. 5 Nebraska.

Let's see how Spartan Nation reacted to this great rivalry game.

Fist half

Other than a nice lob from Divine Ugochukwu to Carson Cooper, MSU's offense is off to a slow start. Fears and Carr missed both missed three's and Kohler had to put up a shot as time on the shot clock expired.

Offense starting ice cold for MSU



Can’t get behind big against this team — Ninja2012 (@Ninja2012k8p) January 31, 2026

Michigan State continues to struggle from the field shooting 2-12 from the field at the second tv timeout with 11:34 left to go in the first half.

Fully regretting my decision to take MSU — O’Locks (@dannylocksss) January 31, 2026

This is some unserious basketball being played by @MSU_Basketball. — Dane P. Dario (@SpartanDario) January 31, 2026

MSU is simply getting it taken to them physically. Not playing with nearly the same energy or intensity as Michigan. — Adam Ruff (@AdamRuffPhoto) January 31, 2026

Michigan States shooting has been very bad so far 12 minutes into the game as they have been 1-8 shooting from three point range.

MSU Pistons

🤝

Can’t make 3s — Otis (@_the4ourth_) January 31, 2026

Michigan State has not done a good job protecting the ball with so far seven turnovers. The Spartans has had more turnovers than field goals made with three field goals in this game so far.

That makes 7 turnovers already — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) January 31, 2026

Stats so far in the MSU Michigan game:



MSU: 3 fgs made

6 turnovers

Izzo: 10 temper tantrums — Michigan Sports (@Michigan1Sports) January 31, 2026

Coming out of the timeout, Michigan State would build so more momentum and get back into this game.

That defensive stop, rebound, and two free throws by Jesse McCulloch reinvigorated the crowd. Gets a huge ovation as he checks out with MSU within five points after Fears' free throws. The crowd is back. — David Harns (@DavidHarns) January 31, 2026

Not many fans are happy about the officiating in this game. Aday Mara and carson Cooper both have two fouls and there have been a few weak or missed calls.

MSU v Michigan refs can’t handle the environment. Terribly officiated game so far — Penguin Sniper (@Penguin_Sniper_) January 31, 2026

9 points in a row on bad officiating for MSU!! Only reason they’re in the game. — Josh Tawney (@J_Tawney34) January 31, 2026

Michigan State has been playing out of sorts in this game. Both Cam Ward and Jeremy Fears have flagrent one fouls in the game before the first half has ended.

MSU starting to play dirty. Frustration mounting. Shooting 24%. 11 turnovers. Michigan has total control, up 40-22. #GoBlue — Scott C. (@Kilo1899) January 31, 2026

Second Half

After a rough first half, Michigan State comes out of halftime swinging and fighting its way back into the game. At the first tv timeout, Michigan State has outscored the Wolverines 15-4 in the second half.

Also the most predictable thing ever was MSU coming out the half on a run — SIMON EDVINSSON STAN ACC (JGSA) (@Mazen_Hammoud) January 31, 2026

Jeremy Fears has led the charge in the second half with five points and has hyped the crowd up and gotten the fans back into the game.

I guess Jeremy Fears did not get the memo that the game was over at the half. — Brian Chapman (@bchapsports) January 31, 2026

After a three point miss, on the next possesion freshman Jordan Scott would get a redemtion and one play to bring the Spartans within two.

Jordan Scott 😤 — ♡ Tara ♡ (@TaraStafford) January 31, 2026

Then, Jaxon Kohler would hit a big time three point shot to tie the game at 55. Kohler woould hit his second three of the game and the third three by the Spartans.

will personally fund jaxon kohler’s NIL — shea (@sheanorling) January 31, 2026

JAXON KOHLER. Big time tre. — Al Martin (@__AlMartin) January 31, 2026

Jordan Scott with a steal off the Michigan inbound and Jeremy fears would give the Spartans its first lead of the game.

MSU LEADS LFGGG — Nate B (@natedog_906) January 31, 2026

Michigan and Elliot Cadeau would go on a 5-0 run and take a six point lead with three minutes remaining in the game.

Elliot Cadeau is picking a great time to go into takeover mode down the stretch. Has hit a couple big shots to extend the Wolverines lead back up to 6 at the under-4. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) January 31, 2026

Tom Izzo would get T'd up with 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Tom Izzo gets T'd up on his birthday as MSU fans head for the exits. Wolverines are up 83-69 with 31.5 to go, and will get their first win in East Lansing since 2018. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 31, 2026

Michigan would win with a final score 83-71.

Every MSU fan thinking “ but but were supposed to be the basketball school” 😂😂 — JordanMarshallSZN (@JordanMarshSZN) January 31, 2026

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game vs. Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW