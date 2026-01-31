Spartan Nation Reacts to Michigan State's Loss to Michigan
In this story:
Michigan State is coming off a great comeback victory on the road against Rutgers. Traveling back home, the Spartans will take on in-state rival Michigan, which just beat No. 5 Nebraska.
Let's see how Spartan Nation reacted to this great rivalry game.
Fist half
Other than a nice lob from Divine Ugochukwu to Carson Cooper, MSU's offense is off to a slow start. Fears and Carr missed both missed three's and Kohler had to put up a shot as time on the shot clock expired.
Michigan State continues to struggle from the field shooting 2-12 from the field at the second tv timeout with 11:34 left to go in the first half.
Michigan States shooting has been very bad so far 12 minutes into the game as they have been 1-8 shooting from three point range.
Michigan State has not done a good job protecting the ball with so far seven turnovers. The Spartans has had more turnovers than field goals made with three field goals in this game so far.
Coming out of the timeout, Michigan State would build so more momentum and get back into this game.
Not many fans are happy about the officiating in this game. Aday Mara and carson Cooper both have two fouls and there have been a few weak or missed calls.
Michigan State has been playing out of sorts in this game. Both Cam Ward and Jeremy Fears have flagrent one fouls in the game before the first half has ended.
Second Half
After a rough first half, Michigan State comes out of halftime swinging and fighting its way back into the game. At the first tv timeout, Michigan State has outscored the Wolverines 15-4 in the second half.
Jeremy Fears has led the charge in the second half with five points and has hyped the crowd up and gotten the fans back into the game.
After a three point miss, on the next possesion freshman Jordan Scott would get a redemtion and one play to bring the Spartans within two.
Then, Jaxon Kohler would hit a big time three point shot to tie the game at 55. Kohler woould hit his second three of the game and the third three by the Spartans.
Jordan Scott with a steal off the Michigan inbound and Jeremy fears would give the Spartans its first lead of the game.
Michigan and Elliot Cadeau would go on a 5-0 run and take a six point lead with three minutes remaining in the game.
Tom Izzo would get T'd up with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
Michigan would win with a final score 83-71.
