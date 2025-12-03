Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to MSU in 2026
Follow along as Michigan State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Full List of 2026 Early Signees
Name
Position
Overall Rank (Rivals Industry)
Position Rank (Rivals Industry)
Hometown
Brayden Thomas
S
945
91
Cleveland, OH
Joey Caudill
TE
484
27
Lakewood, OH
Jack Ziarko
OL
861
80
North Canton, OH
Adam Shaw
LB
998
89
River Vale, NJ
Hudson Aultman
DL
1,239
123
Delaware, OH
Eddie Whiting
TE
1,033
69
Sioux Falls, SD
Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy
S
1,235
116
Jacksonville, FL
Eli Bickel
OL
628
62
North Branch, MI
TJ Umenyiora
CB
1,165
110
Atlanta, GA
Cory House
EDGE
1,145
100
Whitehaven, TN
Top Commitments in the Class
The top recruit in MSU's class at the moment is offensive tackle Collin Campbell, who is 197th overall in the 247Sports Composite. Campbell has not said yet whether he will sign with MSU during the early signing period with the coaching change.
Four-star wide receiver commit Samson Gash, No. 381 overall, is planning to wait until February to sign, but says he remains committed to Michigan State.
Four-star in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman, No. 364 overall, is planning on signing with the Spartans still.
Position-by-Position Breakdown
Offense
QB:
RB:
WR:
TE: Joey Caudill, Eddie Whiting
OL: Jack Ziarko, Eli Bickel
Defense
DL: Hudson Aultman
EDGE: Cory House
LB: Adam Shaw
CB: TJ Umenyiora
S: Brayden Thomas, Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy
Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses
- Safety commit Jordan Vann flipped to Louisville on Tuesday.
- Michigan State flipped Jack Ziarko from Miami (OH) on signing day
Historical Context & Class Ranking
- Entering Wednesday, Rivals ranks Michigan State's class 39th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten.
- The 2025 class finished 47th in the country and 14th in the conference.
Class
National Rank
Big Ten Rank
2026
39
11
2025
47
14
2024
43
12
2023
23
4
2022
25
4
Brayden Thomas, S - Cleveland, OH
- Height/Weight: 6'1", 175 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 945 overall), Position Rank: No. 91
- Notable Offers: Iowa State, James Madison
Joey Caudill, TE - Lakewood, OH
- Height/Weight: 6'5", 215 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 484 overall), Position Rank: No. 27
- Notable Offers: Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan
Jack Ziarko, OL - North Canton, OH
- Height/Weight: 6'4", 280 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 861 overall), Position Rank: No. 80
- Notable Offers: Miami (OH), Akron
Adam Shaw, LB - River Vale, NJ
- Height/Weight: 6'3", 205 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 998 overall), Position Rank: No. 89
- Notable Offers: Rutgers, Pitt
Hudson Aultman, DL - Delaware, OH
- Height/Weight: 6'4", 280 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,239 overall), Position Rank: No. 123
- Notable Offers: Miami (OH), South Florida, Toledo
Eddie Whiting, TE - Sioux Falls, SD
- Height/Weight: 6'6", 230 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,033 overall), Position Rank: No. 69
- Notable Offers: Iowa, Alabama, Michigan
Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, S - Jacksonville, FL
- Height/Weight: 6'1", 185 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,235 overall), Position Rank: No. 116
- Notable Offers: Florida Atlantic, Tulane, UCLA
Eli Bickel, OL - North Branch, MI
- Height/Weight: 6'6", 270 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 628 overall), Position Rank: No. 62
- Notable Offers: Northwestern, Central Michigan
TJ Umenyiora, CB - Atlanta, GA
- Height/Weight: 6'1", 185 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,165 overall), Position Rank: No. 110
- Notable Offers: Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech
Cory House, EDGE - Whitehaven, TN
- Height/Weight: 6'3", 230 lbs
- Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,145 overall), Position Rank: No. 100
- Notable Offers: Memphis, Iowa
