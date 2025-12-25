Elite 2028 Quarterback Expresses Interest in Michigan State

While Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald's primary recruiting focus is the upcoming transfer portal period in January and the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Spartans have also started targeting talented 2028 prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star quarterback and one of the top recruits in the 2028 class, who recently expressed a strong interest in Michigan State.

Four-Star 2028 Quarterback Interested in the Spartans

Throughout his recruiting process, Michigan State has been targeting Donald Tabron II, a four-star quarterback from Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan. The previous Spartans staff extended him an offer in June 2024 and hosted him on multiple unofficial visits, most recently in September.

While he only just finished his sophomore year at Cass Technical, he's already established himself as one of the top players in the 2028 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 27 overall player nationally, the No. 3 quarterback, and the No. 2 prospect from Michigan.

Although several Power Four programs, including Miami, Auburn, and Virginia Tech, are pursuing him, Tabron recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that he's highly interested in his home-state schools, with Michigan and Michigan State near the top of his list.

Both the Wolverines and the Spartans have undergone coaching changes over the past month, but Tabron told Biggins he's still interested in both schools. Regarding Michigan State, he explained that although he hasn't spoken to Fitzgerald or the new staff, he knows the program is on the rise and hopes to see it return to its former status from the Mark Dantonio era.

“I always root for the hometown teams and that was Michigan and Michigan State,” Tabron told Biggins. He later added, " I haven’t connected with the new staff at Michigan State yet but I know they’re investing in the facilities and if they can get the program back to where it was when coach Dantonio was there, that would be great.”

As a 2028 prospect, Tabron has a long way to go before he makes a decision. If Michigan State wants to land him, it'll face stiff competition from several schools, as he is expected to receive more offers as his recruitment progresses.

However, it's clear the Spartans are currently one of his top choices, and if Fitzgerald can make a strong first impression on the young quarterback, Michigan State should be well-positioned to land one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

