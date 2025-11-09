Evaluating Electric MSU WR at Bye Week
Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray has had a solid season as an ancillary piece for the Spartan offense.
After transferring in from Kent State, fans hoped McCray would be an explosive playmaker as the Spartans revamped their wide receiver room. A preseason injury slowed him down a bit, but he has started to round into form.
All eyes are on Nick Marsh when MSU drops back to pass, but McCray can threaten opposing defenses in his own ways. He has played his role well, even if the team’s offense has not been good as a whole.
As the second bye week wraps up, let’s break down what McCray has done for MSU in 2025.
Chrishon McCray's 2025 season
Through eight games, McCray has caught 16 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown. He ranks third on the team in receiving yards.
At 5-foot-10 and just 171 pounds, it was fair for some to assume that McCray might struggle to deal with the physicality of the Big Ten. That has not necessarily been the case, but the Spartans may be more inclined to throw him the ball more.
Through five conference games, McCray has 11 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown. He has just one reception in four games this season, and for a team needing explosive plays, that will not get it done.
McCray’s best performance came against Indiana in a 38-13 loss, when he caught four passes for 42 yards. His touchdown came on a 42-yard strike where he got wide open against USC.
McCray caught only one pass for 14 yards against Nebraska, and while the offense was not the problem in that game, it is confusing why the team does not involve him in the offense more.
Aidan Chiles’ favorite target is Nick Marsh, and Omari Kelly slotted in behind him. McCray was third at best on the depth chart.
If the Spartans stick with Alessio Milivojevic at quarterback, the chemistry might not improve, as McCray missed the Minnesota game. Will he return for Penn State and make an impact?
MSU needs to win its last three games to reach a bowl game. If it wants to do that, it will need McCray to create more explosive plays.
He is capable of that, and the team may lean on him moving forward.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to let us know your thoughts on how Chrishon McCray has played this season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.