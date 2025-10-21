Spartan Nation

Aidan Chiles on Preparation for His Second Michigan State-Michigan Game

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles went over how things are going in the lead up to his second MSU-UM matchup.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles speaks on Oct. 21, 2025, a few days ahead of the Spartans' game against the Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles speaks on Oct. 21, 2025, a few days ahead of the Spartans' game against the Michigan Wolverines. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles truly learned for the first time what the Spartans' rivalry with Michigan meant when he stepped onto the turf at Michigan Stadium last year.

"Last year, it was way bigger than what I expected," Chiles said Tuesday. "I came from Oregon State with a big rivalry, as well. It was Oregon-Oregon State, and it (MSU-UM) was way bigger than that."

Aidan Chile
Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Cameron Brandt (91) pressures Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As a quarterback, Chiles will obviously be a critical piece of trying to get Michigan State's offense going again after it only scored 13 points in back-to-back games. Despite being outgained, Michigan won last year's game, 24-17, and is only allowing 17.0 points per game so far this season.

Chiles talked about what this week has been like within the football building on rivalry week, what the offense needs to improve on, and more. A full video of his press conference can be viewed below.

Watch Aidan Chiles here:

A partial transcript that begins at the start of Chiles' press conference has also been provided.

Transcript

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles warms up before the football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Lessons on leadership from high school to being at Oregon State to now. I'm sure you kind of commit to whatever the culture is as far as how to handle adversity. But what's been your personal thing that kind of has carried you through when there's been adversity along the way that you kind of keep and use? If you'd mind sharing a little bit about that.

CHILES: Just emphasizing doing your role. It's not really a, I mean, it is a leadership thing, but at the end of the day it's not really a, you know, just a 'me' thing, it's an everybody thing. You know, just emphasize, you know, letting people know, like, do your role and things will come together.

So, you know, if one guy does his job, then the next guy does his job. Next thing you know, all 11 guys on their job, they come together, and things will look good. So, yeah, just doing your role.

Q: The balance of winning and losing. You get to high praise when the wins happen. How do you balance the other part that comes with it?

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

CHILES: Everything's the same, everything's neutral. You win, you get back to square one, you prepare for next week. Just prepare for each week the same. And, you know, going each week the same.

Q: We talked about being a little different in terms of messaging this year versus last year's Michigan game. I know it's early in the week, but what do you feel has changed and how much of you as captains talk about things that need to change in terms of directing and channeling some energy?

CHILES: It's been a point of emphasis since fall camp. They talked to us about it early. That was 75 days (away). Now it's five days away, six days away.

They just let us know, this is a big game. This is the games we play for. This is what we wanted all year. And, you know, it's a rivalry game. That's just how you come into it. You know, we got some negative feelings, some positive feelings between the games.

Paul Bunya
Michigan State players celebrate the 37-33 win over Michigan by raising the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But at the end of the day, you know, they emphasize it really well.

They brought in other people, like a lot of alumni that played in the game before. And, you know, the guys that played in the game last year, we know what it is.

So it's just coming in, you know, treating the game a little different. But at the same time, we still prepare the same.

Aidan Chiles
Aidan Chiles / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Aidan Chiles' press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.