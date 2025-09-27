MSU’s Omari Kelly Emerging Among Top Big Ten Receivers
Michigan State knew it needed to improve at wide receiver this offseason.
Last year’s crop of pass-catchers was good, but not good enough for the Spartans to make a bowl game. That’s why Jonathan Smith and his staff found Omari Kelly in the transfer portal and brought him to East Lansing.
Kelly had an excellent season with Middle Tennessee State in 2024, and the staff felt he was the perfect complement to Nick Marsh. He has been that, and then some.
The one-time Auburn Tiger has been one of the Spartans’ most electric playmakers through the first four games of the season. In a conference with multiple explosive players at receiver, how does Kelly stack up?
Let’s break down his numbers and compare him to the rest of the Big Ten.
Receptions: 21, T-5th
The top four receivers in the Big Ten all have 24 receptions, so Kelly is technically tied for fifth, but 21 is the second-most in the conference.
Kelly’s elite separation ability allows him to get open and make plays for Aidan Chiles downfield. He is averaging 15.1 yards per catch, which is tied for 21st in the conference.
USC’s Makai Lemon, Rutgers’ Ian Strong and KJ Duff, and Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt all have 24 receptions this season. There is no reason to think Kelly can’t keep pace with these receivers throughout the year.
Receiving yards: 317, 5th
Kelly has had a voluminous start to his Spartan career.
MSU has involved him in the offense in multiple ways, taking deep shots to him and putting the ball in his hands in short-yardage situations to allow him to make plays after the catch. While defenses focus on Marsh, Chiles is finding a wide-open Kelly.
Lemon is also the Big Ten’s leading receiver with 438 yards. Kelly may have trouble catching up to the future NFL receiver, but he should be able to remain near the top of the leaderboard all season.
Receiving touchdowns: 1, T-31st
Kelly caught his first touchdown as a Spartan last week against USC on a 75-yard bomb at the end of the game.
MSU has not often looked Kelly’s way in the red zone, but that is because Chiles has seen other favorable matchups, or the team is just handing the ball off.
As the Big Ten season progresses, Kelly will have more opportunities to catch touchdowns. Maryland’s Shaleak Knotts and Indiana’s Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. lead the Big Ten with five touchdown catches.
