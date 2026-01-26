Michigan State Offers Pair of In-State 2027 Prospects

The first major high school recruiting event of Pat Fitzgerald’s tenure at Michigan State is in the books, as the Spartans hosted a successful Junior Day over the weekend, with several talented 2027 and 2028 prospects in attendance.

While not every recruit in attendance left East Lansing with an offer, a few players caught Fitzgerald and his staff’s attention, including two in-state 2027 prospects whom the Spartans extended offers to on Friday.

Spartans Extend Offer to Two In-State 2027 Prospects

On Jan. 23, Michigan State extended offers to two 2027 recruits from Michigan: Bryce Kish, an athlete prospect from Howell High School, and Grant Adloff, an interior offensive lineman prospect from East Grand Rapids High School.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Both prospects are talented players and would be welcome additions to the Spartans’ 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at Kish and Adloff, along with where Michigan State currently stands in their recruitment.

More on Bryce Kish

I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to meet @coachfitz51 this morning! With that I have received an offer from Michigan State University!! #Allglorytogod #gogreen pic.twitter.com/0pkWb9Gy4d — Bryce Kish (@brycekish6) January 23, 2026

Bryce Kish is a 6’4”, 195-pound athlete from Howell, Michigan. He’s a versatile prospect who can play both linebacker and running back at the college level. He currently doesn’t have a star rating on any major recruiting site, but he’s a talented recruit who is being pursued by several programs.

Michigan State was the eighth Division I program to offer Kish and the second Power Four school to do so, joining Minnesota. The Spartans are getting involved early in his recruitment, which should help Fitzgerald and company build an early lead with the young athlete.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Since Kish attended the Junior Day over the weekend, he’s already met the new Spartan staff in person and toured Michigan State's facilities, putting the program in a strong position to compete for his recruitment.

More on Grant Adloff

Grant Adloff is a 6’4”, 250-pound interior offensive lineman from Grand Rapids, Michigan. He’s relatively under-recruited, doesn’t have a star rating from any prominent recruiting site, and isn’t being pursued by many programs.

Michigan State was just the fifth Divsion I school to offer Adloff, joining West Virginia, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Youngstown State. While he isn’t the most highly touted prospect in the 2027 class, extending an offer to him at this stage in his process should allow the Spartans to build a quick lead in his recruitment.

With Adloff at the Junior Day over the weekend, Fitzgerald and the Michigan State staff have already begun building a relationship with the young offensive lineman, which should help them remain a firm contender in his recruitment as more schools start targeting him.

