Michigan State Offers Fast-Rising 2028 Tight End

While the 2025 college football season is over, there’s no rest for coaching staffs across the country, which are now shifting their focus to the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 and 2028 cycles continue to heat up.

New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have been hitting the recruiting trail hard over the past few weeks, extending offers to several prospects across multiple classes, including a fast-rising tight end from Indiana.

Spartans Extend Offer to 2028 Tight End

On Jan. 22, Michigan State extended an offer to Theo Schott, a 2028 tight end prospect from Zionsville High School in Zionsville, Indiana. He shared on X that his offer from the Spartans came after a conversation with Fitzgerald.

“After a great conversation with [Coach Fitzgerald], I’m blessed to receive an offer from [Michigan State Football]!!” Schott wrote.

Schott doesn’t hold a star rating on 247Sports or Rivals, but he received interest from a few programs last year, earning five offers from Power Four schools in 2025.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While he’s been pursued by several programs throughout his process, his recruitment has exploded in January, with the young tight end picking up offers from Georgia, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Florida, Wisconsin, and now Michigan State since the 15th.

As first reported by SpartanMag’s Jason Killop, Michigan State’s offer to Schott comes on the heels of Fitzgerald and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca traveling to Zionsville High School to meet the young tight end in person.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald has been highly active on the high school recruiting trail over the past few weeks. While he and his staff are primarily targeting 2027 prospects, it’s clear that Schott impressed the Spartans’ head coach enough to earn an offer from Michigan State.

Although Schott is only a sophomore at Zionsville, he already has the size at 6’4”, 210 pounds, and skill set to be a dangerous receiving threat at tight end in the Big Ten.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas celebrates after a touchdown catch against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Schott’s recruitment is heating up, Michigan State’s offer still comes early enough in his process for Fitzgerald and company to position themselves as a contender for the star tight end. If the Spartans can get him to campus in East Lansing at some point this offseason, they should be able to further boost their standing with him.

There’s a long way to go before Schott makes a decision, but it’s clear he’s a prospect Michigan State is highly interested in, and the Spartans will likely heavily pursue him throughout the 2028 cycle.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU offering Schott when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW